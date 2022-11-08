ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Happy Hall-idays: Here’s How to Stream All of Hallmark’s Christmas Movies Online

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcqFB_0j2ad2Hj00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sleigh bells ring and it’s that time of year again, with Hallmark ’s “Countdown to Christmas ” officially underway. The annual holiday event features all-new Hallmark Christmas movies premiering on the Hallmark Channel on TV and — love ’em or hate ’em — the films have become a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers each year.

This year, viewers can also get into the festive films by streaming Hallmark holiday movies online.

When Do Hallmark Christmas Movies Start Airing?

The Hallmark Channel kicks off the holidays early each year, with Hallmark Christmas movies starting to air in October. The official kick-off date for Hallmark’s so-called “Countdown to Christmas” was October 21.

New holiday movies stream every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 8pm, and there are 31 new Hallmark films on this year’s slate.

How to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies on TV

Cable services like Verizon Fios TV or DIRECTV have the Hallmark Channel included in their packages so you can watch the entire Hallmark Christmas movie lineup on TV.

Don’t have cable? You can now stream Hallmark Christmas movies online.

How to Stream Hallmark Christmas Movies Online

One of the best ways to stream this year’s Hallmark Christmas movies online is through Peacock . The streaming service lets you watch shows and movies from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama live and on-demand through the Peacock app and at PeacockTV.com .

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

Pricing to Peacock starts at just $4.99 a month and your subscription lets you stream all the Hallmark Christmas movies online as they air live on TV. You can also watch the films on-demand for 72 hours after their release through Peacock.

What we like: Peacock offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, so you can use it to watch the Hallmark Christmas movies online for free.

Want to stream Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” live on TV? We like fuboTV, which is a live streaming service with 100+ TV channels that you can watch from your phone, computer or smart TV set.

Buy fuboTV Subscription $69.99

The fuboTV starter package costs just $69.99 a month and includes the Hallmark Channel. Get fuboTV and use your subscription to live stream all the Hallmark Christmas movies online as they air.

Try fuboTV out with a 7-day free trial offer , and use it to watch the Hallmark Christmas films online for free without cable.

2022 Hallmark Christmas Movies List, Schedule

This year’s lineup of Hallmark movies features familiar faces like Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert, Full House’s Jodie Sweetin and Bros star Luke Macfarlane .

A number of musical artists are also showing off their acting chops in Hallmark Christmas films this season, include R&B singer Ledisi, Nineties fave Lisa Loeb, Broadway star Jeremy Jordan and even the Radio City Rockettes.

Here is the full list of Christmas movies premiering on Hallmark this holiday season.

Friday, Oct. 21 – “Noel Next Door”

Saturday, Oct. 22 – “We Wish You a Married Christmas”

Sunday, Oct. 23 – “A Kismet Christmas”

Friday, Oct. 28 – “A Cozy Christmas Inn”

Saturday, Oct. 29 – “Jolly Good Christmas”

Sunday, Oct. 30 – “Ghosts of Christmas Always”

Friday, Nov. 4 – “A Magical Christmas Village”

Saturday, Nov. 5 – “Lights, Camera, Christmas!”

Sunday, Nov. 6 – “All Saints Christmas”

Friday, Nov. 11 – “In Merry Measure”

Saturday, Nov. 12 – “The Royal Nanny”

Sunday, Nov. 13 – “Christmas at the Golden Dragon”

Friday, Nov. 18 – “Inventing the Christmas Prince”

Saturday, Nov. 19 – “Three Wise Men and a Baby”

Sunday, Nov. 20 – “When I Think of Christmas”

Thursday, Nov. 24 – “My Southern Family Christmas”

Friday, Nov. 25 – 6 p.m. “#Xmas” and 8 p.m. “A Royal Corgi Christmas”

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 6 p.m. “A Tale of Two Christmases” and 8 p.m. “Haul Out the Holly”

Sunday, Nov. 27 – 6 p.m. “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” and 8 p.m. “A Holiday Spectacular”

Friday, Dec. 2 – “A Big Fat Family Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 3 – “A Fabled Holiday”

Sunday, Dec. 4 – “Undercover Holiday”

Friday, Dec. 9 – “The Most Colorful Time of the Year”

Saturday, Dec. 10 – “Christmas Class Reunion”

Sunday, Dec. 11 – “The Holiday Setter”

Friday, Dec. 16 – “Holiday Heritage”

Saturday, Dec. 17 – “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 18 – “Hanukkah on Rye”

Stream all the Hallmark holiday films live or on-demand for free with a 7-day free trial to Peacock.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Democrats Clinch Nevada, the Senate, and a Chance to Be Free From Joe Manchin

It’s official: Democrats have clinched control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents, has fended off a challenge from conservative nepobaby Adam Laxalt and guaranteed her party at least 50 seats in the Senate. With the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, the chamber is now certain to remain in Democratic hands. But a runoff election in Georgia could still expand the Democrats’ majority if Sen. Raphael Warnock triumphs over Herschel Walker. Laxalt took an early lead in Nevada, with returns from the state’s rural counties arriving long before mail...
NEVADA STATE
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Rolling Stone

Marijuana Is About to Be Legal for Half of the U.S.

This week, Maryland and Missouri became the 20th and 21st states to legalize marijuana for adult use. Four of the five states with cannabis on the ballot in the 2022 midterms were conservative, with Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota asking voters to weigh in. (Maryland was expected to vote yes). And 10 years after becoming one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado decriminalized psychedelics. Colorado and Washington first legalized weed in 2012, with red states lagging in passing marijuana reforms. But since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use cannabis. With...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
SheKnows

It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

93K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy