Happy Hall-idays: Here’s How to Stream All of Hallmark’s Christmas Movies Online

Sleigh bells ring and it’s that time of year again, with Hallmark ’s “Countdown to Christmas ” officially underway. The annual holiday event features all-new Hallmark Christmas movies premiering on the Hallmark Channel on TV and — love ’em or hate ’em — the films have become a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers each year.

This year, viewers can also get into the festive films by streaming Hallmark holiday movies online.

When Do Hallmark Christmas Movies Start Airing?

The Hallmark Channel kicks off the holidays early each year, with Hallmark Christmas movies starting to air in October. The official kick-off date for Hallmark’s so-called “Countdown to Christmas” was October 21.

New holiday movies stream every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 8pm, and there are 31 new Hallmark films on this year’s slate.

How to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies on TV

Cable services like Verizon Fios TV or DIRECTV have the Hallmark Channel included in their packages so you can watch the entire Hallmark Christmas movie lineup on TV.

Don’t have cable? You can now stream Hallmark Christmas movies online.

How to Stream Hallmark Christmas Movies Online

One of the best ways to stream this year’s Hallmark Christmas movies online is through Peacock . The streaming service lets you watch shows and movies from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama live and on-demand through the Peacock app and at PeacockTV.com .

Pricing to Peacock starts at just $4.99 a month and your subscription lets you stream all the Hallmark Christmas movies online as they air live on TV. You can also watch the films on-demand for 72 hours after their release through Peacock.

What we like: Peacock offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, so you can use it to watch the Hallmark Christmas movies online for free.

Want to stream Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” live on TV? We like fuboTV, which is a live streaming service with 100+ TV channels that you can watch from your phone, computer or smart TV set.

The fuboTV starter package costs just $69.99 a month and includes the Hallmark Channel. Get fuboTV and use your subscription to live stream all the Hallmark Christmas movies online as they air.

Try fuboTV out with a 7-day free trial offer , and use it to watch the Hallmark Christmas films online for free without cable.

2022 Hallmark Christmas Movies List, Schedule

This year’s lineup of Hallmark movies features familiar faces like Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert, Full House’s Jodie Sweetin and Bros star Luke Macfarlane .

A number of musical artists are also showing off their acting chops in Hallmark Christmas films this season, include R&B singer Ledisi, Nineties fave Lisa Loeb, Broadway star Jeremy Jordan and even the Radio City Rockettes.

Here is the full list of Christmas movies premiering on Hallmark this holiday season.

Friday, Oct. 21 – “Noel Next Door”

Saturday, Oct. 22 – “We Wish You a Married Christmas”

Sunday, Oct. 23 – “A Kismet Christmas”

Friday, Oct. 28 – “A Cozy Christmas Inn”

Saturday, Oct. 29 – “Jolly Good Christmas”

Sunday, Oct. 30 – “Ghosts of Christmas Always”

Friday, Nov. 4 – “A Magical Christmas Village”

Saturday, Nov. 5 – “Lights, Camera, Christmas!”

Sunday, Nov. 6 – “All Saints Christmas”

Friday, Nov. 11 – “In Merry Measure”

Saturday, Nov. 12 – “The Royal Nanny”

Sunday, Nov. 13 – “Christmas at the Golden Dragon”

Friday, Nov. 18 – “Inventing the Christmas Prince”

Saturday, Nov. 19 – “Three Wise Men and a Baby”

Sunday, Nov. 20 – “When I Think of Christmas”

Thursday, Nov. 24 – “My Southern Family Christmas”

Friday, Nov. 25 – 6 p.m. “#Xmas” and 8 p.m. “A Royal Corgi Christmas”

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 6 p.m. “A Tale of Two Christmases” and 8 p.m. “Haul Out the Holly”

Sunday, Nov. 27 – 6 p.m. “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” and 8 p.m. “A Holiday Spectacular”

Friday, Dec. 2 – “A Big Fat Family Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 3 – “A Fabled Holiday”

Sunday, Dec. 4 – “Undercover Holiday”

Friday, Dec. 9 – “The Most Colorful Time of the Year”

Saturday, Dec. 10 – “Christmas Class Reunion”

Sunday, Dec. 11 – “The Holiday Setter”

Friday, Dec. 16 – “Holiday Heritage”

Saturday, Dec. 17 – “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 18 – “Hanukkah on Rye”

Stream all the Hallmark holiday films live or on-demand for free with a 7-day free trial to Peacock.