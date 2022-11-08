ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Didier Ludot Talks Cleaning House, and Why Vintage Chanel Is Hot in China

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
The apartment of Didier Ludot and Félix Farrington. Thomas Hennocque/Courtesy of Artcurial

PARIS — Fans of Didier Ludot’s must-see vintage store in Paris can now snap up a piece from his personal collection of art and antiques — and not surprisingly, fashion permeates the decor of the homes he shares with his partner, designer Félix Farrington.

The couple will put the contents of their Paris apartment under the hammer in a Nov. 17 sale jointly held by Artcurial and Christie’s, the prelude to a second auction of vintage haute couture from Ludot’s archive to be held on Jan. 26 during Paris Couture Week.

The “Didier Ludot & Félix Farrington Collection: From Meissen to Memphis” sale consists of 450 lots spanning from the 18th century to the ’80s: think a portrait of Queen Marie Antoinette with sky-high hair, juxtaposed with an egg-shaped sculpture by Memphis Group founder Ettore Sottsass.

“When I met Félix, we visited each other’s apartment and chose what we liked, and then we mixed everything together,” Ludot told WWD. “And then one day, we woke up and decided that the 18th century was really great. Félix developed a passion for ceramics, and I started collecting chairs.”

An Yves Saint Laurent sketch from the collection of Didier Ludot and Féix Farrington. Courtesy of Artcurial

Among the items that Ludot brought to the mix are sketches by Yves Saint Laurent, Roger Vivier and Christian Bérard.

Fashion lovers might home in on a battered Louis Vuitton trunk handbag from the 1910s; chunky costume jewelry from brands including Chanel and Saint Laurent, and three heart-shaped compacts made by Goossens for Saint Laurent, which were a gift from his friend, the model Bettina Graziani.

He compared decorating an apartment to getting dressed in the morning. “You won’t always wear things that necessarily look like they go together. What’s interesting is to mix and match. At the end of the day, when things are beautiful, they go together, even if they are of different periods and different styles,” he said.

One of the star lots is his small blue sculpture of a rhinoceros by François-Xavier Lalanne, with an estimate of 30,000 euros to 50,000 euros. But Ludot is equally fascinated with relics of the people he admires, whether it’s interior decorator Madeleine Castaing or Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor.

A François-Xavier Lalanne sculpture in the apartment of Didier Ludot and Félix Farrington. Thomas Hennocque/Courtesy of Artcurial

Among Simpson’s former possessions that he’s letting go is a 114-piece part dinner service from her 1937 wedding to Edward VIII, following his abdication from the British throne. More poignantly, there are also two embroidered silk quilts from their country home in the French town of Gif-sur-Yvette.

“I like being surrounded by people who fascinate me,” Ludot said, revealing that he’s held on to the notebook in which Simpson wrote down the habits and preferences of her weekend guests. “It will say, ‘Mrs X doesn’t like green beans. Mrs Y goes to mass at seven.’ I like to leaf through its pages. It transports me to a world that no longer exists.”

Portions of the collection also reveal snippets of fashion history, like the sketches by Janine Janet, who in the ’50s and ’60s created whimsical window displays for couturiers including Cristóbal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Balmain and Nina Ricci.

The sale includes a 4-foot, 5-inch statue that Janet designed for a Balmain store window, representing a woodland creature whose limbs are made of leaves and strands of pearls, wearing a guipure lace dress in pristine condition.

A Janine Janet sculpture from the collection of Didier Ludot and Félix Farrington. Courtesy of Artcurial

Ludot said he had no regrets about parting with such rare items. “I want to share them with others. It’s like when I did my first sale of haute couture. Once I’ve owned an object, I have it for life. It can go away to a new owner, but it will always be mine,” he said.

Asked whether he and Farrington are turning their backs on Paris for good, Ludot had reassuring news for fans of his vintage emporium in the arcades of the Palais-Royal, whose clients include Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and legions of stylists, designers and fashion students.

“I’ve been at the Palais-Royal for 48 years and I plan to continue for a while,” he said. “I love the exchange with people who come to sell, because I only buy at the store. I never go to auctions, so there’s a dialogue with these people who’ve been around for a while and who come with their clothes, and I enjoy that.”

The couple are busy decorating their new place, and plan to split their time between the French capital, their home in Provence and Nice, where they are setting up another secondary residence.

“Since Artcurial and Christie’s emptied the apartment, we’ve already started buying new things,” Ludot said, explaining they often get inspired by meeting people. “We are very good friends with Hubert Le Gall. We are interested in acquiring this artist’s work, so you have to turn the page.”

Ludot is putting the finishing touches to the catalogue for the upcoming couture sale, which will feature around 180 lots. When he opened his store in 1974, shortly after Saint Laurent’s Libération collection sparked a craze for vintage clothes, the profession of “haute couture antiquarian,” as he describes himself, didn’t exist.

Now dressing in secondhand clothes has become a lifestyle for millions of consumers, ranging from Gen Zers worried about fashion’s impact on the environment to celebrities looking to stand out on the red carpet.

Ludot famously sourced the 1950s Christian Dior dress that Reese Witherspoon wore to receive her Oscar for Best Actress for “Walk the Line” in 2006. The actress was reportedly embarrassed at having donned a vintage Chanel dress to the Golden Globes that she later found out had been worn by Kirsten Dunst to the same event three years before. She wanted something unique.

Reese Witherspoon in Dior . (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage) WireImage

Although Ludot was initially reluctant to part with the Dior dress, which he had just found, he eventually relented. “She came to the store and tried on the dress. It was an incredible stroke of luck because haute couture clothes are made to measure, so your body has to be a perfect match. And she bought the dress and won the Oscar,” he recalled.

Last summer, Kidman dropped by while in Paris to model in the Balenciaga haute couture show. “She bought several dresses,” Ludot reported, noting that the Australian actress has been visiting the store for two decades. “Julia Roberts comes every year. She often buys a coat because she’s very sensitive to the cold.”

In-the-know celebrities and models like Demi Moore, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell have been coming to Ludot since the ‘90s. But he’s acquired a new following among Asian customers, in particular from South Korea and China, who have more recently converted to the charms of secondhand clothes.

“I’m seeing a new clientele that feels more chic wearing original clothes, because you don’t see them everywhere,” he said.

“I have a whole network of Chinese businesswomen that want to dress in Chanel for conferences and meetings, but they don’t want to buy current Chanel because they might run into a competitor wearing the same outfit, so they come here. I have five clients like that. Fortunately, they’ve never met at the store,” he said.

A set of three compacts by Robert Goossens for Yves Saint Laurent from the collection of Didier Ludot and Félix Farrington. Courtesy of Artcurial

Ludot welcomes the emergence of global online sellers who have popularized vintage dressing, and he wants to do his part to preserve French couture.

“French fashion is a bit like gastronomy: we have an international reputation to uphold. I think the vintage trend is here to stay. It’s not a seasonal phenomenon. There are any people who, 15 years ago, would not have bought secondhand clothes, and now, a lot of ordinary people dress that way,” he said.

“Twenty years ago, when a woman died, even in wealthy families, her clothes were thrown out or discarded, so there were many haute couture pieces that were lost,” he said. “These days, whenever a grandmother dies, the family goes through their closet to save anything of value, which is important, because it helps to preserve haute couture.”

In addition to passing on rare pieces to new owners, Ludot works closely with major French luxury brands to source items for their archives.

“I’ve been known to sell the same design to Dior three times over, because they organize a lot of exhibitions across the world, so if they find a copy of a design they already have in their archives, they buy it too. I also work a lot with Chanel and all the other houses, and it makes me very happy when these clothes return to their original home,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

25 Best Work Dresses for Every Office Environment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for workwear might seem exhausting for some, but work dresses for women can easily beat those daily “what to wear” conundrums. Whether you are heading back to a creative office, navigating a stricter business professional dress code, or simply looking for a new interview outfit, dresses for work offer an easy outfit solution to the hectic morning rush when you need to look presentable but don’t have a lot of time for styling. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of...
WWD

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

LONDON — It’s been five years since American designer Casey Cadwallader was unveiled as the artistic director of French fashion house Mugler. During his tenure, he has revamped the house to create a different kind of buzz — one that veers from the theatrics of founder Thierry Mugler with a more demure take on the brand’s design codes on what celebrating the body could mean.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 “So much has changed, I remember the very beginning, walking into an office with a team and...
WWD

London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
WWD

Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover

Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods. To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband was also dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half sister, Ivanka Trump.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train....
WWD

Paris Hilton Adds 29th Scent to Fragrance Empire

Nearly two decades after its inception, Paris Hilton’s fragrance empire is still growing. The brand is debuting its 29th fragrance on Friday, called Love Rush. Launching directly on the brand’s website, it is priced at $75 for 3.4 ounces.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's Brunch Having created Love Rush for her wedding day, hence the wedding dress-shaped bottle, Hilton described it as one of her most intimate creations to date. “It’s just so personal because it was the one fragrance I was going to...
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Lights Up the Red Carpet in Electric Blue Latex Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film “The Menu” on Wednesday wearing an electric blue latex dress by Alexander McQueen. To celebrate her new movie, where she stars opposite Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the actress had on a silhouette with an asymmetrical high-low skirt and matching latex opera gloves. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She wore a single diamond bracelet over her wrist on one hand. She completed the look with...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
WWD

Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023

Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
WWD

Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection

Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Photography Students Put Subversive Lens on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

FRAGRANCE FOLLIES: The perfume bottles are smushed into jelly salads, shoved into underwear and cradled in various nether regions. It makes for a provocative exhibition at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris headquarters, open to the public for the first time through Sunday. Called “Under Your Smell,” the show features the...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.” She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

How a Branding Expert Is Revving Up the Ritz

PARIS — When luxury consultant Natalie Bader Messian was approached to join the board of the Ritz Paris with a mission to burnish its brand and diversify its revenue streams, she decided to visit the hotel incognito to get a sense of what challenges she might face. The French...
WWD

Meet Ashley Benson’s New Genderless Fragrance Brand, ASH by Ashley Benson

When Ashley Benson goes to Paris, she stays at Hotel Costes.  From the plush velvet couches, to the dim, ambient lighting and black lacquered walls, the hotel’s atmosphere offers Benson precisely the home-away-from-home feeling she seeks during her frequent travels. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW What helps, too, is the cache of candles, lotions and fragrances reminiscent of her everyday life that the Los Angeles-native-turned-New-Yorker brings to each destination.  “I’ve always mixed-and-matched different perfumes I’ve collected over the years,” said Benson...
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection

“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

The Attico Teams With Sant Ambroeus Café on Capsule

MILAN — The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini may have become modern social media style stars themselves, but if asked who their own fashion icons are, the answer may surprise some people. The chic Milanese Ladies Who Lunch, locally known as “sciure” and often seen strolling around the city in their impeccably cut coats and shiny patent leather tote bags, have always charmed the duo.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The designers regularly attend storied local cafés, including Sant...
WWD

Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler. The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

Watches of Switzerland’s Exclusive, Edie Campbell’s Capsule, Karl’s Tea Set at the VA

EXCLUSIVE PARTNER: Watches of Switzerland is the exclusive U.S. partner with the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve. “Watches of Switzerland is honored to be selected as the GPHG’s official organizing partner of the 2022 exhibition,” said David Hurley, deputy chief executive officer of Watches of Switzerland Group. “When we opened our SoHo flagship four years ago, we wanted to shift the luxury retail status quo and set out to create an environment of education and discovery — looking to grow the appreciation of watchmaking in our market. This partnership and exhibition will give our audience the first look at this year’s height of...
WWD

Kristen Bell Does Soft Suiting in Velveteen Blazer and Trousers for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kristen Bell was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday in a soft suit by NYDJ designed in an eggplant-purple hue. The “Bad Moms” alum wore the brand’s velveteen blazer and matching fitted straight-leg trousers with a turtleneck bodysuit by Commando. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Bell complemented the color with yellow gold and white topaz enamel mash up earrings by Sarah Hendler. She got playful with footwear and donned a pair of crocodile-embossed boots in a statement-red...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy