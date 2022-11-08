ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Givenchy and Bstroy Partner on Streetwear Capsule That Expresses Individual Style

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw9VR_0j2aczew00
A look from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration. courtesy shot.

Matthew Williams, Givenchy creative director, and Bstroy cofounders Brick Owens and Dieter “Du” Grams have combined to design a streetwear capsule.

The spring 2023 collection blends the aesthetics of their respective brands, and is now available at Givenchy stores globally, givenchy.com and select partners worldwide.

“Brick and Du are longtime friends who share my vision of fashion as an inclusive space for experimentation and expressing personal style. Together the three of us focused on creating streetwear with unexpected treatments that resonates beyond fashion and enters the realm of contemporary art on the street,” Williams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0j2aczew00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0j2aczew00

“Bstroy captures the essence on the street, and Matthew’s work for Givenchy epitomizes urban style with Parisian flair. For this collaboration, we wanted to merge our respective aesthetics and create an experience” said Owens and Grams in a statement.

The capsule collection, which they have been working on for the past year, includes oversize, draped T-shirts with funky graphics, and allover print in bright blue, pink and yellow on T-shirts and jeans. The line is comprised of T-shirts, hoodies, jeans, varsity jackets, statement bags and footwear. Layered colors, emblematic embroideries and experimental treatments are highlights of the collection, which includes a Givenchy x Bstroy double-headed hoodie inspired by Bstroy’s emblematic design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sNmf_0j2aczew00
A look from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration.

Among the accessories are colorful new interpretations of urban essentials such as multicolored low-tops, moon boots and limited-edition caps. For women, there’s an Antigona Soft bag with metal charms, a Moon Cut-Out shoulder bag, a denim G-tote and Shark Lock boots embellished with metal charms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faFMu_0j2aczew00
One of the Givenchy x Bstroy bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jkuv_0j2aczew00
A style from the Givenchy x Bstroy collection.

In addition, there are men’s backpacks, one in a classic shape embellished with Bstroy patches, the other a G-Zip with a new interpretation of the Givenchy emblem. There’s also a mint green G-Shopper with the Givenchy 4G emblem in royal blue on one side and Bstroy graphics on the other. The TK-360 returns in new colors, from gradient gray to blue/green and red/yellow. Customized denim caps and multicolored tags with Givenchy lettering round out the capsule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qgev_0j2aczew00
A look from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration.

The line, which is being shown at Givenchy’s offices, is manufactured in Europe and Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbcuR_0j2aczew00
Some looks from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration.

Prices range from $370 to $6,390. The line is available for one season only.

Last year, Bstroy’s double-head hoodie and sailor track pants were included in the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Owens and Grams have been operating their New York-based label since 2013 as a direct-to-consumer business. The brand grew 45 percent from 2019 to 2020 and 30 percent from 2020 to 2021, attributed mostly to their accessories offering, as reported. The brand has been available in Off-White’s Paris store.

The Atlanta, Georgia, natives moved to New York in 2015 and over time their work caught the attention of Williams, who is also cofounder of Alyx, and he invited them to Italy to work in 2018 on the 1017 Alyx 9SM collection.

“We became fast friends,” Gram said in a 2021 WWD story. “He had heard of our work and wasn’t afraid to say it. He could’ve not invited us, but he loves what we do so much and wanted to give us the information to build a brand.”

Owens and Gram frequently make statements through their designs, such as a capsule that criticized police violence, but sometimes that has backfired.

In 2019, Grams and Owens faced criticism for designing hoodies with bullet holes and the names Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, all schools and colleges where there have been mass shootings. The hoodies stirred immediate backlash and commenters on social media called the pieces “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

Related
WWD

Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023

Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Gucci Debuts Fantastical ‘Good Game’ Capsule Collection That Celebrates the World of Gaming

Game on. Gucci is celebrating the connection between its brand and the world of gaming with a new collection exploring its motto Gucci Good Game. The new Gucci Good Game capsule features hoodies, bowling shirts, shorts, slides, a logo T-shirt, sneakers, handbags, a baseball cap, shoes and other metallic and rainbow-hued apparel with an iridescent effect. The products incorporate the reworked GG Good Game monogram, which made its debut in the brand’s Gucci Town digital space on Roblox.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from...
WWD

Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection

Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Pitti Immagine Unveils Winter 2023 Events’ Theme

MILAN — As the upcoming editions of Pitti Immagine’s roster of events near, the trade show operator is unveiling its 2023 winter theme, simply called “Pittiway,” hinged on responses to the global uncertainties looming over fashion and society at large. “[The theme] underlines the many possible...
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband was also dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half sister, Ivanka Trump.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train....
WWD

Paris Hilton Adds 29th Scent to Fragrance Empire

Nearly two decades after its inception, Paris Hilton’s fragrance empire is still growing. The brand is debuting its 29th fragrance on Friday, called Love Rush. Launching directly on the brand’s website, it is priced at $75 for 3.4 ounces.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's Brunch Having created Love Rush for her wedding day, hence the wedding dress-shaped bottle, Hilton described it as one of her most intimate creations to date. “It’s just so personal because it was the one fragrance I was going to...
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Lights Up the Red Carpet in Electric Blue Latex Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film “The Menu” on Wednesday wearing an electric blue latex dress by Alexander McQueen. To celebrate her new movie, where she stars opposite Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the actress had on a silhouette with an asymmetrical high-low skirt and matching latex opera gloves. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She wore a single diamond bracelet over her wrist on one hand. She completed the look with...
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection

“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
WWD

The Attico Teams With Sant Ambroeus Café on Capsule

MILAN — The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini may have become modern social media style stars themselves, but if asked who their own fashion icons are, the answer may surprise some people. The chic Milanese Ladies Who Lunch, locally known as “sciure” and often seen strolling around the city in their impeccably cut coats and shiny patent leather tote bags, have always charmed the duo.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The designers regularly attend storied local cafés, including Sant...
WWD

How a Branding Expert Is Revving Up the Ritz

PARIS — When luxury consultant Natalie Bader Messian was approached to join the board of the Ritz Paris with a mission to burnish its brand and diversify its revenue streams, she decided to visit the hotel incognito to get a sense of what challenges she might face. The French...
WWD

Watches of Switzerland’s Exclusive, Edie Campbell’s Capsule, Karl’s Tea Set at the VA

EXCLUSIVE PARTNER: Watches of Switzerland is the exclusive U.S. partner with the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve. “Watches of Switzerland is honored to be selected as the GPHG’s official organizing partner of the 2022 exhibition,” said David Hurley, deputy chief executive officer of Watches of Switzerland Group. “When we opened our SoHo flagship four years ago, we wanted to shift the luxury retail status quo and set out to create an environment of education and discovery — looking to grow the appreciation of watchmaking in our market. This partnership and exhibition will give our audience the first look at this year’s height of...
WWD

Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler. The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

Edie Campbell on Designing a Capsule Collection for Sunspel and Her Favorite Reality TV Shows

LONDON — What does it take to compel Edie Campbell to design a capsule collection? “I really like that when I went to the factory in Leicester it smelt like tea and biscuits,” the model told WWD about her new venture with British brand Sunspel.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The other factor that convinced her was that the brand designed T-shirts for James Bond while still operating under a sustainable way of producing. The small collection she designed is made up of a series of pieces inspired...
WWD

London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
WWD

Photography Students Put Subversive Lens on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

FRAGRANCE FOLLIES: The perfume bottles are smushed into jelly salads, shoved into underwear and cradled in various nether regions. It makes for a provocative exhibition at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris headquarters, open to the public for the first time through Sunday. Called “Under Your Smell,” the show features the...
WWD

The Basement Is the Streetwear Community’s Answer to a Members Club

LONDON — In 2013, The Basement was born, as a Facebook community for like-minded people to discuss streetwear, with the likes of Supreme and Nike at its epicenter. What started off as a passion project for founder Alex Ropes and editor in chief Euan Smart has snowballed into a platform catching the ears of Millennials and Gen Zs alike, and a resource to check pricing and product authenticity.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 “We then developed into a business by working with agencies and brands. We’ve done...
WWD

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

LONDON — It’s been five years since American designer Casey Cadwallader was unveiled as the artistic director of French fashion house Mugler. During his tenure, he has revamped the house to create a different kind of buzz — one that veers from the theatrics of founder Thierry Mugler with a more demure take on the brand’s design codes on what celebrating the body could mean.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 “So much has changed, I remember the very beginning, walking into an office with a team and...
WWD

WWD

