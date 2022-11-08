ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans In Awe Of Stephen Curry's 47-Point Performance Against Kings: "He's That Guy."

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qikp9_0j2acv8200

Fans had a lot to say about Stephen Curry's 47-point performance against the Kings.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, superstars have to have explosive scoring performances to help their teammates who are having an off night. There is no doubt that this is what happened during the recent Warriors-Kings game.

Stephen Curry had a huge night for the Golden State Warriors, putting up an insane 47-point performance against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors needed every single one of those 47 points, and for the majority of the game, the two teams were neck and neck. The Golden State Warriors did however manage to pull out the win, beating the Sacramento Kings 116-113.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to Stephen Curry's performance against the Sacramento Kings, with

Klay and Poole need to stop playing like they took 5 shots of henny

Best point guard in the league

MVP

better than lebron

He’s tired of f*cking losing

Greatest Point Guard of All-Time

We about to go on a 20 game winning streak

Steph has shown that growth and development never stops. He has become a lethal scorer in the pain the past couple of seasons. That’s why he’s been the most dominant he’s ever been. He’s as complete an offensive player as he’s ever been.

47 pts and refs still needed to gift him a win

No turnovers as well

HES THAT GUY

He’s the one

It’s ok to say he is the best player in the world

If Steph needs to pull out a 40+ game for them to win against kings, something is wrong. Warriors bench has been ass tonight

BEST IN THE WORLD!!

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry carried the Warriors against the Kings like he's done a lot of times before. Hopefully, the team around him manages to step up, as Curry shouldn't have to drop 47 points in order for the team to win against a rebuilding team.

The Golden State Warriors have had a poor start this season, but perhaps this win can get the team back on track. There is no doubt that they have a championship pedigree, and it is still possible that we will see them back on top of the West by the end of the season.

The Golden State Warriors Need Their Young Players To Step Up

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup is an elite defensive unit, and there's no doubt that they can still compete against anyone. As of right now, it is their bench unit that is full of younger prospects that is the problem.

Previously, an NBA scout suggested that James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga need to break out for the Golden State Warriors to get back to the NBA Finals . Thus far, it looks as though that prediction could be accurate.

"For the Warriors to be back in the Finals, Wiseman or Kuminga has to have a Jordan Poole year, has to break out," the scout said. "Neither one of them played college basketball and they've been thrown into the best team in the NBA. A group of players who all know how to play and cut and are smart."

Hopefully, we manage to see James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga get consistent roles in the rotation as they develop. The Warriors are in an unenviable position of trying to compete and develop at the same time, and hopefully, they manage to succeed.

At the end of the day though, the Golden State Warriors are still a contender as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster. They will go as far as he takes them, and they're definitely a team that can win it all despite the early struggles.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates .

Comments / 3

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy