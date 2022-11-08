Read full article on original website
veranda.com
The Personal Collection of Joan Didion Is Going to Auction
It's hard to imagine the American literary landscape of the last 60 years without the singular voice of Joan Didion. She was everything one aspires to be in the world of writing: smart and direct, yet lyrical in the way she put pen to paper. Didion was privy to some of the most astonishing cultural events of the last handful of decades (think: the American counterculture renaissance—for better or for worse—of the Haight-Ashbury district, living in California during the end of the optimism of the 1960s, and interviewing Linda Kasabian during Manson trial). She also worked and wrote in two of the most important breeding grounds for art and literature and glamour at the time—Los Angeles and New York City. Not to mention, she was effortlessly cool—always dressed in her black turtlenecks and oversized sunglasses uniform.
Metropolis Magazine
A New Book Explores the Architecture of Alfred Hitchcock
Ten years ago this month, the Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo (1958) was named the greatest movie ever made in the once-a-decade international critics’ poll from Sight & Sound magazine, knocking Citizen Kane from a number-one spot it had held since 1962. With the latest poll results to be announced by year’s end, will Vertigo retain its perch, or experience its own fear of falling?
Antiques: Hatpins - the elegance, the utility, the danger
There's little doubt these days that technology and changing tastes have made mincemeat of many things. Extinct or nearly so in stores are such previous household staples as radios, typewriters and film cameras. In the kitchen, Crisco and Spam are rarely found in pantries anymore, and most closets are devoid of girdles, suspenders and top hats.
Old City history museum hosts sensory-friendly tours
Every second Sunday, the Museum of the American Revolution opens an hour early and hosts “Relaxed Experience Mornings” for those with sensory issues.
The Penguin Book of French Short Stories: Vol 1 review, edited by Patrick McGuinness – tales with a certain ooh la la
Flaubert and Zola rub shoulders with an author of three-line novellas in an eclectic, often steamy collection charting the history of the French short story
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
Olha Yarema-Wynar on Conserving Textiles and the Importance of Cultural Preservation
Q&A with Olha Yarema-Wynar, conservator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. How long have you been at the Met? As of this June, I’ve been here for 20 years. I first came to New York with an invitation from the Ukrainian Museum, and people there took me to the Cloisters. When I saw the collection, I knew I wanted to work with it. Shortly thereafter, I noticed that the new head of the textile department was from Romania and had received an education similar to the one I received in Ukraine. I showed her my portfolio, and she hired me to work...
booktrib.com
“Women Holding Things” Boldly Celebrates Art, Poetry and Human Experience
Maira Kalman encourages you to smile, think, dream and feel emotions intensely. The world would be a better place if we all fell under the spell of her mesmerizing artwork and read her books regularly. Women Holding Things (Harper Design) immediately grabbed my attention and drew me into this exuberant...
booktrib.com
BookTrib Giveaway: Two Books to Keep You Cozy
Just some thoughts that I’d like to share with those who get what poetry does for the soul, need some office books for your nook book, ready to go to a new place of writers yet seen then this is for you. Just a way to release out thoughts that will allow for a more in depth understanding of our world as it is.
5 Museums And Organizations With Free Art For Your Home
If you're on a budget but want to beautify your walls with artwork, here's a simple way to access thousands of pieces of art — to download, print, and frame.
petapixel.com
Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits
With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
