Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
Election highlights, Democratic spat, Jeff Cook: Down in Alabama
There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in last night’s midterm election in Alabama. Anyone new to Alabama politics might’ve wondered where the Democrats were Tuesday night and what they’ve been up to. Here’s part of the answer. Jeff Cook, the guitarist for country music...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
Alabama's Most Dangerous Cities
Alabama has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Alabama, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
Alabama adds new high school graduation requirement for Class of 2028
Next year’s eighth graders will have a new academic requirement to complete in order to eventually earn their Alabama high school diploma. The Alabama Board of Education voted 5-to-2 to add a requirement that demonstrates graduates are ready for college or a career, effective with the class of 2028. Board members Stephanie Bell and Jackie Zeigler voted no. Board members Cynthia McCarty and Belinda McRae were not present.
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
Gov. Ivey awards grants to install electric vehicle charging stations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced 18 grants that will be awarded across the state to install electric vehicle charging stations. The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways. “As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must...
Hurricane Nicole Moving On Shore Tonight. Alabama Weather Aware Thursday Night.
As we near the midnight hour, Nicole nears the southeast coast of Florida. At 10:25 PM the center of circulation is about 50 miles NE of West Palm Beach, where rain is already stretching across south Florida. Landfall is expected around midnight as a category 1 hurricane. After moving on shore, Nicole will start turning […]
Investigation into Alabama inmate death
CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
