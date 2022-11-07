ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama adds new high school graduation requirement for Class of 2028

Next year’s eighth graders will have a new academic requirement to complete in order to eventually earn their Alabama high school diploma. The Alabama Board of Education voted 5-to-2 to add a requirement that demonstrates graduates are ready for college or a career, effective with the class of 2028. Board members Stephanie Bell and Jackie Zeigler voted no. Board members Cynthia McCarty and Belinda McRae were not present.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to install electric vehicle charging stations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced 18 grants that will be awarded across the state to install electric vehicle charging stations. The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways. “As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Investigation into Alabama inmate death

CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
CLAYTON, AL

