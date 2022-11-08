ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted

Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Bond Reduction Denied For King’s Court Murder Suspect

A bond reduction for a Madisonville man charged with murder at a motel in Hopkinsville in 2018 was denied in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Terrence Stepp is accused of the death of 42-year old Tami Dragoo, whose body was found inside a room at King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard on the morning of March 7, 2018.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race

CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges

Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused

Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Three Charged With Theft In Trigg County

Two men and a woman were charged after a report of a theft in progress on Cerulean Hopkinsville Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of a theft and located 53-year-old Leon Cardwell, 56-year-old Daryll Allman, and 55-year-old Tara Hayden-liberty with building supplies that were taken off the property without the owner’s consent.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County

Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County

A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Drug Bust Nets $500K In Marijuana And Paraphernalia

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Princeton man after law enforcement found a large quantity of marijuana and more than $68,000 in cash at a residence with police looking for second suspect. According to Princeton Police Chief Chris King, officers were contacted to assist Probation and Parole...
PRINCETON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire

An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy