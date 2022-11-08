Read full article on original website
Hood: Racers’ demeanor has become much brighter since getting first win
MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.
Record crowd leaves happy; Racer women start slow, finish strong on ‘Education Day’ at The Bank
MURRAY — When a basketball team is setting a new all-time attendance record, thanks mainly to the presence of local school students, it wants to justify that interest by playing well. It took a little while, but Murray State’s women did indeed finally achieve a caliber of play that...
Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs; Old rivals Murray High, Mayfield meet again in postseason at War Memorial
MURRAY — One day shy of a year ago, the Murray High Tigers went into War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield trying to replicate their success from the 2020 postseason and knock off the hometown Cardinals in the playoffs. They were knocked back to reality and out of Head Coach...
Racer men prepare to resume season at home
MURRAY — After Monday night’s opening loss against what could be a very good Saint Louis team this season, Murray State’s basketball men resume their season Saturday night with their home opener Saturday night against NAIA Lindsey Wilson. The Racers will be looking to improve in several...
Opener behind them, Racer women head to Purdue
MURRAY — Now that their season opener is behind them, Murray State’s basketball women prepare for a major step up in competition on Sunday. That is when the Racers (1-0 after a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers Thursday) meet Big 10 power Purdue.
