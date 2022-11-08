Read full article on original website
Dallas 117, Portland 112
PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
Miami 132, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109
ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
Boston 117, Detroit 108
BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
New Orleans 119, Houston 106
HOUSTON (106) Gordon 6-11 1-1 15, Smith Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Sengun 3-6 0-0 6, Green 11-20 6-6 33, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-4 23, Eason 1-4 2-2 5, Garuba 1-2 1-2 4, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 14-18 106.
