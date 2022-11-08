ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Hood: Racers’ demeanor has become much brighter since getting first win

MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State cross country takes on NCAA Regionals

LOUISVILLE — The Murray State women and men’s cross country teams will start their postseason competition in the NCAA Southeast Regionals at Louisville, today. Louisville will be hosting the meet at the E. P. Tom Sawyer Park. Ruth Kimutai, Samantha Tucci, Jocelyn Host, Allison Wood and Breanna Day...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Opener behind them, Racer women head to Purdue

MURRAY — Now that their season opener is behind them, Murray State’s basketball women prepare for a major step up in competition on Sunday. That is when the Racers (1-0 after a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers Thursday) meet Big 10 power Purdue.
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer men prepare to resume season at home

MURRAY — After Monday night’s opening loss against what could be a very good Saint Louis team this season, Murray State’s basketball men resume their season Saturday night with their home opener Saturday night against NAIA Lindsey Wilson. The Racers will be looking to improve in several...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022

Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kirksey man killed in farm accident

An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
KIRKSEY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released

The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man

A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
BENTON, KY
kbsi23.com

Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County house fire claims life of teen

A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy