Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs; Old rivals Murray High, Mayfield meet again in postseason at War Memorial
MURRAY — One day shy of a year ago, the Murray High Tigers went into War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield trying to replicate their success from the 2020 postseason and knock off the hometown Cardinals in the playoffs. They were knocked back to reality and out of Head Coach...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hood: Racers’ demeanor has become much brighter since getting first win
MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State cross country takes on NCAA Regionals
LOUISVILLE — The Murray State women and men’s cross country teams will start their postseason competition in the NCAA Southeast Regionals at Louisville, today. Louisville will be hosting the meet at the E. P. Tom Sawyer Park. Ruth Kimutai, Samantha Tucci, Jocelyn Host, Allison Wood and Breanna Day...
Murray Ledger & Times
Record crowd leaves happy; Racer women start slow, finish strong on ‘Education Day’ at The Bank
MURRAY — When a basketball team is setting a new all-time attendance record, thanks mainly to the presence of local school students, it wants to justify that interest by playing well. It took a little while, but Murray State’s women did indeed finally achieve a caliber of play that...
Murray Ledger & Times
Opener behind them, Racer women head to Purdue
MURRAY — Now that their season opener is behind them, Murray State’s basketball women prepare for a major step up in competition on Sunday. That is when the Racers (1-0 after a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers Thursday) meet Big 10 power Purdue.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men prepare to resume season at home
MURRAY — After Monday night’s opening loss against what could be a very good Saint Louis team this season, Murray State’s basketball men resume their season Saturday night with their home opener Saturday night against NAIA Lindsey Wilson. The Racers will be looking to improve in several...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall man claims $2M, largest prize from Saturday Powerball drawing
BENTON – While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Marshall County is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022
Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
westkentuckystar.com
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
Murray Ledger & Times
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex on outskirts of Murray, quiet subdivision. Appliances and yard work included. No pet policy. $800 deposit, $800 rent. 270-293-5401
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
westkentuckystar.com
Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested on Fifth Offense of Driving on Suspended License
A Union City man was taken into custody for a fifth offense of driving on a suspended license. Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle bearing Arkansas license plates, and operated by 61 year old Anthony A. Jones, of Nailing Drive. A drivers license...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County house fire claims life of teen
A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
