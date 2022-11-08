ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’

By Zach Dionne
Complex
 5 days ago
Comments / 51

Diane Smith
4d ago

you have that big house and you can't make a room for your stuff...come on..I think you're showing off..it's not hoarding..show some love

Reply
9
mind your business
4d ago

man he needs to either have a yard sale! give that stuff away help others in need its getting ready to be cold! i know it would be some folks who would take pride n care of they stuff who would probably appreciate it!

Reply
7
Joanne Wendel
5d ago

Need someone to come in and put in order make a whole room a closet. Hording is collecting with no reasoning. Just buying to buy.You think everything has value to you whether its truly valuable or not. If it exceeds the space you have to put it you have to find a different solution.

Reply
6
