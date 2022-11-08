ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Bailey displays her abs in dramatic baby pink dress as she takes the 2022 CFDA Awards by storm

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Halle Bailey took the 2022 CFDA Awards by storm.

The singer/actress, 22, put on an ab-baring display in an exquisite baby pink dress.

She served an array of flawless poses for the camera as she attended the NYC ceremony held at Casa Cipriani on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IVks_0j2aYuk700
Pink lady! Halle Bailey displayed her abs in an exquisite dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Halle's exquisite dress featured a single billowing sleeve adjoining a floral inspired arrangement of fabric.

The dress flashed her svelte torso as well as her leg thanks to a racy side split.

She added another eye-catching touch with her bright red heels and matching clutch.

Further ramping up the glam factor were her ornate green earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Sqh3_0j2aYuk700
Picture perfect: She looked flawless with a smooth coat of makeup and hair pulled up into a bun 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjVkL_0j2aYuk700
It's in the details: Halle's exquisite dress featured a single billowing sleeve adjoining a floral inspired arrangement of fabric
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DL3DG_0j2aYuk700
If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission

Make a statement like Halle Bailey in Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera dress (Spring/Summer 2023)

Unavailable... check out the brand

Look who pulled up at the CFDA Awards looking stunning and stylish per usual. Halle Bailey really outdid herself in this asymmetrical fit from Carolina Herrera!

Halle dressed to impress with this dress from the brand's 2023 Spring/Summer collection... This light, bubble gum pink midi features a flower appliqué detail at the shoulder with cut-out details and ruching throughout. Pretty!

Although this beautiful piece is sadly not available, you can still check out the best and latest from the brand via our link.

But no worries... We recommend stopping by our edit to shop for some lookalike alternatives that are similarly styled! From Shein to ASOS, we have plenty of affordable options.

...NOW GET THE LOOK

She looked flawless with her complexion all done up with a smooth coat of pink blush, long lashes, and smoky eye shadow.

The CFDA Awards are an annual celebration of the brightest talents in the American fashion industry. This year's ceremony was hosted by Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, 43.

Along with her sister Chloe Bailey, Halle makes up one half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdiRL_0j2aYuk700
Leggy display! The dress flashed her svelte torso as well as her leg thanks to a racy side split

In addition to singing, Halle is also an actress.

Halle played Sky Forster on Grown-ish from 2018 to 2022, and next will appear on the big screen in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The young star will play the iconic mermaid Ariel opposite Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem. The film is set for release next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKMIf_0j2aYuk700
Coming soon: Bailey will be starring as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid 

Comments / 1

