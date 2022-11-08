Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Canvassing Board certifies Laramie County results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s official the Laramie County Election results were certified Friday. According to the Laramie County Clerk, over 63 percent of voters showed up on Tuesday. There were 47,775 registered voters in the county, but only 30,210 folks cast their votes. The canvassing board...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
[UPDATED] See Laramie County 2022 General Election Results Here
The unofficial Laramie County election results have been tabulated. As a reminder, the results are not official until they are certified by the canvassing board on Friday, November 11, at 2 p.m. Here are the unofficial vote totals from the election:. U.S. REPRESENTATIVE Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE %. REP...
Laramie County School District#1 Head Welcomes New Board Members
On Thursday, Laramie County School District#1 Superintendant Dr. Margaret Crespo issued a statement congratulating the new school board members who were voted into office in Tuesday's General Election. ''I would like to congratulate those who our community has elected to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Crespo was quoted as...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
cheyennecity.org
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – November 11th
CHEYENNE – I love how a chance meeting turns into something meaningful. Last Thursday, I was attending a dinner at the Rib and Chop House where I met a few of our military friends. They were there to have dinner with Chief Master Sergeant Don Pedro. CMS Pedro is the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Air Force and Space Force for Diversity and Inclusion. With our recent race challenges, I wanted to pick his brain. We had a great breakfast, and we now have another resource to consult with, and I have a new favorite breakfast at the Epic Egg.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Salvation Army needs hlep for the holiday season- Vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Joint Judiciary Committee talk about a draft trespass bill- sotvosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A draft trespass bill prohibiting travel across private lands has the attention of the Joint Judiciary committee, meeting at the Capitol Thursday. Officials say this is not about corner crossing for hunting.
newslj.com
U.S. House candidate Hageman, other Republicans win easily
CHEYENNE — As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state. She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull...
capcity.news
Traffic delays to occur at Dell Range and Yellowstone in Cheyenne next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has advised the public to be aware of traffic delays at Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week. On Monday, Nov. 14, Black Hills Energy will begin underground utility repairs at the Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Intersection. Motorists can expect significant traffic delays around the area of impact.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
1310kfka.com
Election results in Larimer County
In Larimer County, Rep. Joe Neguse was relected to the 2nd Congressional District. Neguse fended off four challengers, three of whom were third party candidates. Democratic incumbent County Commissioner John Kefalas has held onto his seat. Current Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith conceded in the race Tuesday night. Larimer County...
Cheyenne City Sanitation Adjusts Schedule For Veterans Day
There will be some changes in trash pickup and other sanitation services in Cheyenne in observance of Veterans Day this weekend. While Veterans Day actually falls on Friday, November 11, trash, recycling, and compost pickup on Friday will actually remain as scheduled. City residents are being asked to have trash,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming High School Football’s State Champions decided
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming High School football season has concluded, and champions stand atop each conference. The Pine Bluffs Hornets had their chance at a perfect year, and captured it with a win over Shoshoni for the title. Dalton Schaefer’s big game helped cement the result, as he clocked over 180 yards and 3 trips to the end zone.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Restaurants In Wheatland Wyoming
Wheatland is a small town in Platte Country, Wyoming, United States. It is distinguished by flat terrain with desert-like vegetation, parks, and sunny weather in the summer. The people there are connected and very supportive of each other. They are also very welcoming to new guests and visitors. If you...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/8/22–11/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
