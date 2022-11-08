Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man discovers bud had been lodged in his ear for five years
A man who thought he was going deaf has discovered that part of an earbud had been lodged in his ear for five years. Wallace Lee, from Weymouth in Dorset, had put his hearing problems down to a career working in the noisy aviation industry or old rugby injuries. He...
BBC
Autumn Statement: BBC experts on six ways the plan could affect you
It is a big week for the UK's finances as we find out how the government plans to try and get the economy growing as the cost of living soars. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement on government tax and spending plans will affect your take-home pay and household budget. BBC...
BBC
Nine arrested after raid on illegal Leicester tobacco factory
Nine men have been arrested after police uncovered one of the UK's biggest ever illegal tobacco factories in Leicester. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they were assisted by Polish police during the raid on the "state-of-the-art factory" last month. More than 8.5 tonnes of tobacco was removed, and nine...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Asylum inquiry: Hotel knife attack was 'avoidable tragedy'
A knife attack in a hotel that was housing asylum seekers during the Covid lockdown was an "avoidable tragedy", a report has found. Six people were stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn in Glasgow city centre on 26 June 2020. A review, commissioned by Refugees for Justice, said...
BBC
Morley: Veteran shot by sniper to join march at Cenotaph
A veteran who lost his sight when he was shot during a rescue mission will march to the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday. Simon Brown from Morley, West Yorkshire, was serving as a corporal in Iraq when he was shot in the face by a sniper. Mr Brown, 43, said...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
BBC
Dominic Raab faces questions over aggressive behaviour claims
Opposition parties have called for an investigation into the behaviour of cabinet minister Dominic Raab over claims he mistreated staff during a previous stint as justice secretary. The Guardian reported civil servants were offered a "route out" of working with him after his return in October. The paper was told...
BBC
No pot of money for teachers' pay deal, says education secretary
There is no separate pot of money in the education budget to fund an improved pay deal for teachers, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville said any enhanced offer would have to be paid for by cuts elsewhere. Scotland's largest teachers' union announced strike action on Thursday after rejecting...
BBC
Migrants to get diphtheria jab at processing centre after cases spike
Migrants at the Manston processing centre are to be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases were confirmed in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it followed a spike in infections. The agency said 39 diphtheria cases had been identified in asylum seekers in England this year up...
Comments / 0