dayton247now.com
2022 HS Football Playoffs - Third Round Highlights
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from some of Friday's regional semifinal games in the high school football playoffs. Games continue Saturday with the regional semifinals in Divisions IV, VI, and VII. The full list of area scores from Friday is below. DIVISION I. Springfield 42, Centerville 14. DIVISION...
dayton247now.com
DeJulius scores 18; Cincinnati beats Cleveland St. 69-58
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - David DeJulius’ 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58 on Thursday night. DeJulius also added six assists for the Bearcats (2-0). Landers Nolley II added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds.
dayton247now.com
New Bremen, Coldwater both advance to volleyball championships
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from some of Thursday's semifinal matches at the state volleyball tournament!. Of the three area teams who took part Thursday, New Bremen and Coldwater both advanced to Championship Saturday following semifinal wins. The full area list of results, along with Saturday's matchups is below.'
dayton247now.com
New Chipotle set for Dayton area expected to have 'Chipotlane'
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A restaurant known for its customized burritos and bowls is opening a new location in the area. The project will add jobs and provide another dining option. Chipotle Mexican Grill will welcome customers next summer at Shoppes at Valle Greene II in Fairborn. Construction...
dayton247now.com
Veterans Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Communities across the Dayton region on Friday celebrated the veterans who have served and sacrificed for their nation. Col. Ariel Batungbacal, commander of the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke on Friday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Stubbs Park in Centerville.
dayton247now.com
Taylor Swift adds second date to Cincinnati stop on 'Eras Tour'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Music icon Taylor Swift will be in the Tri-State area next year longer than originally planned. The singer-songwriter recently added 17 new dates to her upcoming "Eras Tour," including a second show in Cincinnati. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1,...
dayton247now.com
Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney...
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton hosting family-friendly Christmas exhibit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new, kid-friendly Christmas exhibit at the University of Dayton tells the medieval story of a juggler whose humble performance as a gift to Virgin Mary brought her statue to life. “The Christmas story of the Juggler has been adapted through the centuries in books, operas,...
dayton247now.com
3 acres burned in Lostcreek Prairie Reserve fire
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 300 Tipp Elizabeth Road at the Lostcreek Prairie Reserve on Thursday at 1:08 p.m. A campfire that was intentionally started near the Great Miami River, spread to the nearby wooded region. The fire was in the...
dayton247now.com
Passenger with box cutter on flight from Cincinnati to Tampa forces emergency landing
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Friday night after a passenger was found with a box cutter. According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9 p.m.
dayton247now.com
DEA dedicates new agent academy class to the memory of Detective Jorge Del Rio
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police & Fire took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, announcing that the DEA recently dedicated its new agent academy class to Detective Jorge Del Rio. On November 4, 2019, Detective Del Rio was shot in the line of duty while executing a search warrant as...
dayton247now.com
Inflation impacts Thanksgiving celebrations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This year, Thanksgiving will be more about coming together than what’s on the dinner table. “This year it looks like it’s going to be a different Thanksgiving for a lot of families because of the high prices,” said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of God’s Grace.
dayton247now.com
Marlow faces death penalty, officials anticipate his defense could claim insanity
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, the man accused of shooting and killing four in the late morning hours of August 4. “This is truly a shocking and heinous crime, especially for the victim's families and loved ones, but also the...
dayton247now.com
Legal experts weigh in on Stephen Marlow facing death penalty
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Stephen Marlow has been accused of killing four people, including a 15-year-old girl in Butler Township, and he is now facing the death penalty. Legal experts tell Dayton 24/7 Now, that a difficult road is ahead for both the defendant and prosecutors. “If there was...
dayton247now.com
Woodland Lights reopens on Nov. 18 with new attractions for 30th anniversary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Woodland Lights, an annual holiday celebration in Washington Township, begins on Friday, November 18. The event will run Friday through Sunday until November 27. On December 1, the event expands to Thursday through Sunday, and will be open every night from December 15-23. Woodland Lights...
dayton247now.com
Man who pleaded guilty to stealing pink revolver, gold Jaguar sentenced to prison
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man accused of stealing a gun and car in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the sentencing today. According to the office, police arrested Timothy Crider, 29, of Dayton on March 13,...
dayton247now.com
Tipp City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Downtown Tipp City hosted their Community Tree Lighting on Friday, November 11. The event was held at the Zion Lutheran Church on the corner of N. 3rd and Main Street. The tree lighting is the kick off to the area's biggest holiday shopping event, "Yuletide...
dayton247now.com
Video: Local community fire department saves trapped dog
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local firefighters helped rescue a beloved family pet. Members of the Milford Community Fire Department were called to a home on Lakefield Drive. Gracie the golden retriever got trapped underneath a deck. Firefighters ended up having to take up some of the boards to get to...
dayton247now.com
SICSA to hold a Lights of Love remembrance for all loved ones
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center is offering Lights of Love this holiday season to memorialize or honor the pets or humans in our lives. SICSA will display lights from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 and you can donate $5 for one light or $25...
