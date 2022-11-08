There are many upcoming learning opportunities available for pesticide applicators, land owners and farmers and gardeners. On Dec. 7, I will be hosting a PARP in Tippecanoe County for farmers to get the PARP credits they need to keep their pesticide license. They are renewed every five years, and each licensed applicators need to obtain three PARP credits within those five years. No more than two credits awarded in one calendar year. So, if your license expires at the end of 2022, I highly recommend you attend this PARP, or another local county’s PARP. Go to https://ppp.purdue.edu/ to see where other PARPS are being hosted.

