Extension Office offers learning opportunities
There are many upcoming learning opportunities available for pesticide applicators, land owners and farmers and gardeners. On Dec. 7, I will be hosting a PARP in Tippecanoe County for farmers to get the PARP credits they need to keep their pesticide license. They are renewed every five years, and each licensed applicators need to obtain three PARP credits within those five years. No more than two credits awarded in one calendar year. So, if your license expires at the end of 2022, I highly recommend you attend this PARP, or another local county’s PARP. Go to https://ppp.purdue.edu/ to see where other PARPS are being hosted.
Newly appointed Trooper assigned to the Lafayette District
LAFAYETTE — Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training and other classes necessary for modern policing.
New Market church to serve holiday meal
NEW MARKET — The 32nd annual New Market Community Thanksgiving Meal will be served Nov. 19 at New Market United Methodist Church. Going back to the vision of Bob Tandy, organizers want to reach out to people who are alone at Thanksgiving time. They encourage everyone to join together in the fellowship hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a traditional homecooked Thanksgiving meal. Delivery of meals also will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. There will not be a drive-thru service this year.
Frances Wooden Park: Another reason to love calling Crawfordsville home
With the election behind us, let’s take a cleansing community breath and celebrate Crawfordsville parks, especially the swanky update slated for Francis Wooden Park. After an anonymous donor infused new life into the Kathy Steele Park on West Main, the donor said, “Let’s do this again.” For Mayor Todd Barton, Frances Wooden Park was on deck. A community meeting in October allowed for input on the installations and the historic markers that honor the hallowed history of the space next to Bethel AME, a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Local Record: Nov. 12, 2022
• Public intoxication at 211 Morgan Street — 3:19 a.m. • Tyrus Lee Duncan, 26, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 500 block of Tuttle Avenue — 8:25 a.m. • Theft in the 1100...
William Bushong
William Bushong, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 8, 1953, at Ft. Hood, Texas, to William H. and Geneva (Brown) Bushong. He had been a truck driver for Wal-Mart Optical and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the V.F.W.
William Kirk Hole
William Kirk Hole passed away at his home in Crawfordsville on Nov. 8, 2022, after a long and brave battle with Lewy Body Disease. He was born Sept. 16, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to Myrl and Lester Hole. Bill was raised on the family farm in the Youngs Chapel area. He loved fishing, hunting and trapping; as well as pitching horseshoes, shooting pool and ice skating on the family pond. And of course, he loved eating ice cream! Farming was his passion, and he was dedicated to the Allis Chalmers tractor line long after they ceased production.
No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson finally took advantage of a chance to beat up on his former teammate and longtime friend Reggie Theus on Thursday night. Together, they celebrated a bigger moment than any game — the Garrett family's return to Bloomington. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored...
Mounties pull away late for win over Mustangs
SM 7 12 5 12 - 36 Fountain Central (1-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Rylee Simko 0-1 0-0 0, Brailey Hoagland 1-3 1-3 3, Hannah Prickett 3-8 2-2 11, Madisyn Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, KayLee Spragg 3-7 0-0 6, Katie Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 7-24 3-5 20.
Chargers complete comeback win over Ramblers
ATT 12 16 11 6 — 45 NM 11 6 22 11 — 50 Attica (1-1) Arlee Kerr 1 0-0 2, McKenna Massey 6 0-2 12, Aleah Cruz 4 0-2 11, Adyson Goodwin 5 5-6 16, Taylor Clevenger 1 0-0 2, Audree Britt 1 0-0 2, Madalynn Beck 0 0-0 0; Totals 18-42 5-10 45.
Sluggish start dooms Athenians vs Bruins
CHS 5 14 6 8 — 33 Tri-West (2-2, 2-0 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: 4-8 0-0 11, 6-12 2-6 16, Regan Canada 4-6 0-0 12, Aniyah Anthony 4-10 5-8 15, Ava Sullivan 1-7 3-6 6, Kylee Regalado 0-2 0-0 0, Jailyn Weinbrect 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-2 0; Totals 19-47 10-22 60.
Chargers falter vs Falcons
Frontier (1-2) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Jay 4-10 0-1 10, Mears 7-18 3-5 23, Sorensen 2-7 2-6 6, Anderson 2-5 0-1 4, Minniear 3-8 0-0 6, Belt 0-0 0-0 0, Gibbs 0-0 2-2 2; Totals 21-57 12-20 62. North Montgomery (0-3) Norman 2-12 4-4 8, Gaskin 1-4 0-2 2, Phillips 1-6...
