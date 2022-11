NEW ORLEANS (AP)John Rhys Plumlee ran around, through or away from the stingiest run defense in the American Athletic Conference again and again. Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the AAC with a 38-31 victory over No. 16 Tulane on Saturday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO