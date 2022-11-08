Renesas Announces New Sales Organizational Structure and Executive Personnel Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Read full article on original website
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
To Strengthen Water Traffic Safety Supervision is to Boost the Process of Building Country with Strong Traffic Network
In recent years, as international and domestic trade closely exchanged, one of the fundamental ways of cargo transportation water freight volume increased sharply; in 2019, the national port completed a cargo throughput of 14.351 billion tons, an increase of 2.5% over the previous year. Obviously, the multiplication of port throughput heralds the rise in the number of ships entering and leaving the port. In this context, water traffic and production safety in various water is as of paramount importance.
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Nov 11, 2022 - United Kingdom's leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is now offering a wide range of online marketing programs, blogs and tools for business owners right across the globe. With a highly interactive user centric platform, Ste-B2B aims to regularly offer promotional campaigns and unique...
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EIGR
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 9, 2023.
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world's first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into FTX Trading Ltd and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether FTX Trading Ltd (“FTX” or the “Company”) (Native Token: “FTT”) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased FTX securities (e.g. FTT tokens or its high yield bearing accounts) and have suffered losses to your FTX investments, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Sean Masson at (212) 822-5522 or smasson@scott-scott.com.
INVESTOR ALERT: Unisys Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Unisys Class Action Lawsuit - UIS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Unisys class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Strougo v. Unisys Corporation, No. 22-cv-04529 (E.D. Pa.), the Unisys class action lawsuit charges Unisys and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named "SafeHype." Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney Sues Lender & Former Neighbour Over Mortgage Used to Fight ASIC
Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has issued proceedings against the lender who sold his family home after he took out a second mortgage on the property to defend proceedings initiated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Lawyers acting for Mr Mawhinney...
PacLights Sets a New Trend for Eco Friendly Lighting Brands
A recent research by the EHS revealed that mercury-containing equipment such as lamps and bulbs categorized as universal waste- waste materials that are designated as hazardous waste, has encompassed a huge part of the waste generated from last year all over the world. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact...
Coeus h3c to Deliver Easy, Friction-Free Experience for Home Health Customers
Coeus h3c to help customers live well and heal at home with initial investment from Best Buy. HLTH 2022 booth #3458--Coeus h3c announced today that Best Buy made an initial investment in the company and will use the Home Health Hybrid Cloud (h3c) to accelerate customer access to the full benefits of its home health devices and solutions. h3c is the first end-to-end solution that seamlessly manages the procurement, provisioning, delivery, installation and maintenance required for a successful home health experience. It fixes “the mess in the middle,” addressing enduring pain points that have limited end-user success with home health solutions. Best Buy’s commitment to ensuring a friction-free experience extends its leadership in delivering successful solutions for wellness at home, aging at home and care at home.
Budmail 420 Launches Unique Cannabis Advent Calendar
TORONTO - November 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Heard of wine advent calendars, or chocolate ones, or even beer versions? Now, thanks to Budmail 420, customers can get their very own cannabis advent calendar in Canada. Calendars feature 20 days of edibles, pre-rolls, grams of flower, and four days of cannabis...
