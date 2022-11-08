ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million

The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
jguru.com

Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas

What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
travellemming.com

9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
cdrecycler.com

Tropicana in Vegas could make way for stadium

The decades-old Tropicana hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip still is being considered as the future site of a baseball stadium, the current owners of the property say. Any such project would require the demolition of the 1,400-room hotel with casino and meeting space. A report says an...
KDWN

Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
luxury-houses.net

Timeless and Tasteful Las Vegas Estate Completely Redesigned with The Finest Quality Finishes for Sale at $12 Million

The Las Vegas Estate, a magnificent property has been completely redesigned with the finest quality finishes sitting on a half acre behind the guarded gates of Indigo in The Ridges is now available for sale. This home located at 42 Crested Cloud Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Las Vegas Estate.
Americajr.com

World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12

Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
Fox5 KVVU

Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant

Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say. New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking...
KOLO TV Reno

Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
jammin1057.com

5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe

In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
