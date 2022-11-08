Read full article on original website
Nick Jonas to meet fans at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nick Jonas will be hosting a free meet and greet Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post. The event will be held at Lee’s Discount Liquor at 4230 S Rainbow Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The singer will be signing Villa One tequila bottles for fans […]
Fox5 KVVU
More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million
The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
jguru.com
Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas
What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Find the slice of your dreams at Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria in Las Vegas
At Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria, an eatery packed with Hollywood memorabilia, you’ll find delicious, huge New York-style slices (The pies are 20 inches, so do the math). Try the New York cheese, pepperoni, or even rigatoni!. Resorts World Las Vegas, 702.676.8860.
travellemming.com
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Mattress Mack’ collects $30M sports betting payout from Caesars in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Businessman, philanthropist and gambler, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, will leave Las Vegas with some extra money to his name after collecting his massive World Series payout. According to Caesars Entertainment, “Mattress Mack” visited Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday night to receive...
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
cdrecycler.com
Tropicana in Vegas could make way for stadium
The decades-old Tropicana hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip still is being considered as the future site of a baseball stadium, the current owners of the property say. Any such project would require the demolition of the 1,400-room hotel with casino and meeting space. A report says an...
KDWN
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
luxury-houses.net
Timeless and Tasteful Las Vegas Estate Completely Redesigned with The Finest Quality Finishes for Sale at $12 Million
The Las Vegas Estate, a magnificent property has been completely redesigned with the finest quality finishes sitting on a half acre behind the guarded gates of Indigo in The Ridges is now available for sale. This home located at 42 Crested Cloud Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Las Vegas Estate.
Americajr.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12
Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
Fox5 KVVU
Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant
Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say. New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking...
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Luckily, someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy, babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
KOLO TV Reno
Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
jammin1057.com
5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe
In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience to debut new canopy show featuring Stone Temple Pilots
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced that it will debut a new music and light show on its canopy that will feature the Stone Temple Pilots. According to a news release, as part of the new show, Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision Canopy will feature music from rock band Stone Temple Pilots.
