It’s one of the oldest rivalries in all of College Football. Just 29 miles separates Wabash College and DePauw University and on Saturday the two rivals will square off for the 128th rendition of the Monon Bell Classic in Greencastle. This season while the Bell is always of the utmost importance to the Little Giants, they have the chance to clinch the North Coast Athletic Conference title with a win on Saturday as both Wabash and DePauw enter the Monon Bell game with a record of 6-1 in the NCAC.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO