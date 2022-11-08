Read full article on original website
Partnership will transform county building into Early Learning Center
The Montgomery County Community Foundation, the Montgomery County Commissioners and the City of Crawfordsville are seeking additional partnerships to build a high-quality early learning center for the community. The need is critical for families, employers and the community to have additional high-quality child care seats. The Montgomery County Early Learning...
Newly appointed Trooper assigned to the Lafayette District
LAFAYETTE — Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training and other classes necessary for modern policing.
Letter: USPS ready for the holidays
The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Crawfordsville and across America. USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards...
William Bushong
William Bushong, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 8, 1953, at Ft. Hood, Texas, to William H. and Geneva (Brown) Bushong. He had been a truck driver for Wal-Mart Optical and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the V.F.W.
New Market church to serve holiday meal
NEW MARKET — The 32nd annual New Market Community Thanksgiving Meal will be served Nov. 19 at New Market United Methodist Church. Going back to the vision of Bob Tandy, organizers want to reach out to people who are alone at Thanksgiving time. They encourage everyone to join together in the fellowship hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a traditional homecooked Thanksgiving meal. Delivery of meals also will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. There will not be a drive-thru service this year.
Frances Wooden Park: Another reason to love calling Crawfordsville home
With the election behind us, let’s take a cleansing community breath and celebrate Crawfordsville parks, especially the swanky update slated for Francis Wooden Park. After an anonymous donor infused new life into the Kathy Steele Park on West Main, the donor said, “Let’s do this again.” For Mayor Todd Barton, Frances Wooden Park was on deck. A community meeting in October allowed for input on the installations and the historic markers that honor the hallowed history of the space next to Bethel AME, a stop on the Underground Railroad.
William Kirk Hole
William Kirk Hole passed away at his home in Crawfordsville on Nov. 8, 2022, after a long and brave battle with Lewy Body Disease. He was born Sept. 16, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to Myrl and Lester Hole. Bill was raised on the family farm in the Youngs Chapel area. He loved fishing, hunting and trapping; as well as pitching horseshoes, shooting pool and ice skating on the family pond. And of course, he loved eating ice cream! Farming was his passion, and he was dedicated to the Allis Chalmers tractor line long after they ceased production.
Local Record: Nov. 12, 2022
• Public intoxication at 211 Morgan Street — 3:19 a.m. • Tyrus Lee Duncan, 26, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 500 block of Tuttle Avenue — 8:25 a.m. • Theft in the 1100...
Sluggish start dooms Athenians vs Bruins
CHS 5 14 6 8 — 33 Tri-West (2-2, 2-0 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: 4-8 0-0 11, 6-12 2-6 16, Regan Canada 4-6 0-0 12, Aniyah Anthony 4-10 5-8 15, Ava Sullivan 1-7 3-6 6, Kylee Regalado 0-2 0-0 0, Jailyn Weinbrect 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-2 0; Totals 19-47 10-22 60.
Little Giants ready to defend Monon Bell, clinch NCAC title
It’s one of the oldest rivalries in all of College Football. Just 29 miles separates Wabash College and DePauw University and on Saturday the two rivals will square off for the 128th rendition of the Monon Bell Classic in Greencastle. This season while the Bell is always of the utmost importance to the Little Giants, they have the chance to clinch the North Coast Athletic Conference title with a win on Saturday as both Wabash and DePauw enter the Monon Bell game with a record of 6-1 in the NCAC.
Mounties pull away late for win over Mustangs
SM 7 12 5 12 - 36 Fountain Central (1-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Rylee Simko 0-1 0-0 0, Brailey Hoagland 1-3 1-3 3, Hannah Prickett 3-8 2-2 11, Madisyn Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, KayLee Spragg 3-7 0-0 6, Katie Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 7-24 3-5 20.
Chargers falter vs Falcons
Frontier (1-2) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Jay 4-10 0-1 10, Mears 7-18 3-5 23, Sorensen 2-7 2-6 6, Anderson 2-5 0-1 4, Minniear 3-8 0-0 6, Belt 0-0 0-0 0, Gibbs 0-0 2-2 2; Totals 21-57 12-20 62. North Montgomery (0-3) Norman 2-12 4-4 8, Gaskin 1-4 0-2 2, Phillips 1-6...
