Gonzaga's defense records 15 steals, shows progress against North Florida in season opener

'Bigger than basketball.' No. 2 Gonzaga, Michigan State to meet in highly-anticipated Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Tom Izzo notched two victories on Monday night. The longtime Michigan State coach picked up career win No. 667 in relatively easy fashion, beating Northern Arizona 73-55 at the Breslin Center, before getting a phone call that could go a long way toward securing No. 668.
Live updates: No. 2 Gonzaga, Michigan State clash for Armed Forces Classic on USS Abraham Lincoln
The stage is set and it's one of the most unique in sports. Gonzaga and Michigan State will tip off on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, California for the 7th annual Armed Forces Classic today at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Gonzaga to take on Michigan State aboard aircraft carrier
In an ever-shifting college basketball landscape, sustained success is the holy grail for teams across the country. Two programs that exemplify that success will meet head-to-head as the Gonzaga University men's basketball team takes on the Michigan State Spartans in San Diego on Friday. Both programs boast impressive streaks of...
Gonzaga women increase difficulty with nonconference opener against Long Beach State
Long Beach State women’s basketball coach Jeff Cammon isn’t quite sure what kind of team he has this year. That’s no surprise, because he has 10 new players, and they haven’t seen any action this year apart from two closed-door scrimmages. “We have a lot of...
No. 16 Montana not overlooking Eastern Washington despite poor record
Unquestionably, the Eastern Washington football team is having a down year. The Eagles are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Should they go winless in their next two games – at Montana on Saturday and at home to close out the season the following week against Northern Colorado – the Eagles would finish lower in the Big Sky standings than they have since a 1-6 season in 1995. That season they finished eighth in what was then an eight-team conference.
'It just brings out the best in you': Eastern Washington has chance to spoil Montana's playoff push
For those who played in them, the football games between Eastern Washington and Montana last season were certainly memorable. Efton Chism III, a sophomore now, called them “the two most favorite games I’ve played in.”. The first, a 34-28 Eagles victory on Oct. 2 in Cheney, was nationally...
Lucky winner from Airway Heights takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
