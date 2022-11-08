ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter Could File For Bankruptcy, Elon Musk Tells Staff

With Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter going shakier than ever, the CEO reportedly told employees that the company could go bankrupt in the next year. In an emergency meeting called by Twitter's new owner on Thursday, he announced that bankruptcy can not be ruled out when talking about Twitter's future.
TikTok Quietly Starts Testing In-App Shopping TikTok Shop in the US

TikTok just decided to compete with Amazon and other retail giants this coming holiday season as the app silently entered the US e-commerce market this week through the launching of a feature called TikTok Shop. The new feature of the platform allows users to make purchases directly through the app....
#ThisWeekOnITP: Windows 10 KB5019959, KB5019966 Updates, Blood Moon, and More!

Hello and welcome to #ThisWeekOnITP! If this is your first time encountering #ThisWeekOnITP, it is a rundown of the top five stories of the past week. If you have not been able to catch these stories, well, here is your chance to keep yourself updated. The past week's top stories...

