Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Pertamina, Keppel, Chevron to explore green hydrogen projects
JAKARTA, Nov 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Pertamina NRE, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron have signed an agreement to explore green hydrogen and green ammonia development projects in Indonesia, primarily in Sumatra. "The development of green hydrogen and green ammonia has an important role in Indonesia's Net Zero Emissions road...
Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Ladenburg Thalmann with a “Buy” Recommendation
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation. Modiv now has five independent equity research analysts covering the company, all five with “Buy” recommendations, and an upside potential from our current share price to the consensus target price of over 90%.
What are Some of The Most Trusted NFTs in India
In India, nft is a new concept and people are not very aware of it. However, there are some companies who are providing nft services in India. These companies are trustable and provide good quality services. In this blog post, we will introduce you to the most trusted nft service providers in India. We will also provide some tips on how to choose a good nft service provider. So, if you are looking for an nft service provider in India, this blog post is for you.
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
To Strengthen Water Traffic Safety Supervision is to Boost the Process of Building Country with Strong Traffic Network
In recent years, as international and domestic trade closely exchanged, one of the fundamental ways of cargo transportation water freight volume increased sharply; in 2019, the national port completed a cargo throughput of 14.351 billion tons, an increase of 2.5% over the previous year. Obviously, the multiplication of port throughput heralds the rise in the number of ships entering and leaving the port. In this context, water traffic and production safety in various water is as of paramount importance.
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney Sues Lender & Former Neighbour Over Mortgage Used to Fight ASIC
Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has issued proceedings against the lender who sold his family home after he took out a second mortgage on the property to defend proceedings initiated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Lawyers acting for Mr Mawhinney...
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world's first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
Wine & More: Bringing the Unique Taste of Croatian Wine to the UK and Worldwide
Croatia’s amazing selection of wines is a testament to its long tradition of winemaking. Its unique character offers a delightful variety of Old World charm to wine lovers all over. Wine & More has the most exquisite selection of boutique Croatian wines carefully handpicked by their incredible sommelier team to appease wine lovers.
