Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world's first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.

3 HOURS AGO