The texts that brought down teenage Optus scammer: How hacking victim turned the tables on nerdy swindler who demanded they pay him $2,000 - as his shambolic operation is exposed

By Olivia Day
 5 days ago
Dennis Su, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of using equipment connected to a network to commit a serious offence on Tuesday

A 19-year-old boy sent victims of the Optus hack threatening texts demanding they pay him $2,000 - but his brazen bid for quick money unravelled after one of the victims plucked up the courage to confront him.

Dennis Su, from Rockdale in Sydney's south-west, pleaded guilty to two counts of using equipment connected to a network to commit a serious offence at the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old contacted 92 customers impacted by Australia's biggest cyber attack when their phone numbers and personal details were uploaded to a website by mystery hackers in September.

According to a statement of police facts tendered in court, the teenager admitted he wanted to 'scam victims' with text messages in a desperate bid to make 'quick money'.

He demanded $2,000 from the victims, writing: 'Hello, Optus has left security measures allowing us to access the personal information of their customers including name, email, phone number, date of birth, address and license number.'

'Optus has since not responded to our demand of paying the 1M$USD random as much your information will be sold and used your fraudulent activity within 2 days or until the payment of $2,000AUD is made then the confidential information will be erased off our systems.'

On October 6, members of the Australian Federal Police raided the south Sydney home Su lives in with his parents and seized his iPhone XS
The 19-year-old contacted nearly 100 customers impacted by Australia's biggest cyber attack after finding their contact details online (pictured is a screenshot of the text sent by Su)
One of Su's 92 victims warned the teen police had his details (pictured is the mocked-up texts)

Su then provided the details of his 16-year-old brother's Commonwealth Bank account which he had opened the previous May. He told police he used this account as he had thought it would be more difficult for police to detect.

When Commonwealth Bank suspended his account, Su visited his local branch to inquire about the account being unlocked.

According to police facts, one of Su's 92 victims replied to him with a single emoji - leading him to search through the stolen information to find the victim's name so they thought he was a 'real hacker' and give himself 'credibility'.

The hacking victim replied: 'Send me that message again. I'll pay'

'The police have your details. And I have nothing you can gain. So good luck.'

Su is not accused of being responsible for the Optus hack but attempting to financially benefit from the data stolen by hackers (pictured, AFP officers during a raid at Su's Rochome)
According to a statement of police facts tendered in court, Su (pictured on October 27) admitted he wanted to 'scam victims' with text messages in a bid to make 'quick money'
The data of up to 9.8million Optus customers was stolen in a major breach in September (pictured, a Optus store in Melbourne)

On October 6, members of the Australian Federal Police raided the south Sydney home Su lives in with his parents and seized his iPhone XS.

Charges were laid after police twigged the $2,000 had to be sent to Su's bank account, which technically belonged to his younger brother.

Su is not accused of being responsible for the Optus breach but attempting to financially benefit from the data stolen by the hackers.

The teenager faces a maximum penalty for the two charges of 10 years behind bars and will return to Sydney Downing Centre Local Court on February 7.

Daily Mail

