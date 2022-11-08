ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PJ Tucker, Sixers praise Paul Reed for efforts in home win over Suns

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers came away with a 100-88 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday mainly due to the strong play of Joel Embiid and Georges Niang, but they also received a boost from the backup center.

Paul Reed played 11 minutes off the bench. Though he had only two points and four rebounds, his defensive effort was critical in the home win. He helped harass Suns big man DeAndre Ayton and held him to 1-for-5 shooting in the fourth quarter.

The energy Reed plays with is what allows him to contribute on the floor. They need his defensive ability to win and be right on the defensive end.

“That’s what he’s gotta do,” said veteran PJ Tucker. “I tell him all the time. Come with energy, know what he’s doing, know the game plan, know how he can be effective, off the ball especially. Offensive rebounding. Getting stops, running the floor, doing the little things that can make a big effect on the game.”

Reed has to give the team a boost when Embiid rests. When he brings energy and help on the defensive end, the Sixers to thrive.

“I thought he was spectacular,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I thought he guarded Ayton alright, too. They tried to go to Ayton and one thing I told him ‘You have six fouls. You’re not gonna play 40 minutes, so use them’. I thought early on, the refs kind of set the tone of the game that it was going to be a very physical game and I thought it probably helped both teams and that’s why it was s slugfest.”

When asked how he had success against Ayton, Reed said he believes the weight he added helped.

“I’ve been in the weight room a lot recently,” Reed explained. “Being able to take his hits and I think that’s what helped me a lot.”

Reed and the Sixers look to build a winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

