saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray weighs in on potential beginning of a Georgia dynasty
Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard making a dynamite impact for Bulldogs’ defense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart will tell you football is a game of matchups and execution, and in Javon Bullard the Georgia defensive staff knew they had just the right guy to help blow up the Tennessee offense last Saturday. “He’s like a little stick of dynamite,” Smart said after...
Clemson set to host top QB prospect Saturday
Clemson will play host to a top young quarterback prospect this weekend. Findlay (Ohio) High School's Ryan Montgomery -- a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 -- will be a headlining (...)
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
dawgnation.com
David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 sophomore shares ‘amazing’ review of first UGA visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star sophomore LT/DE prospect David Sanders Jr. He is the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. That is a ranking he clearly has earned.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
dawgnation.com
Malaki Starks, Jalen Carter key Georgia football defensive growth at the most important time
ATHENS — Most freshmen would be overwhelmed taking on the No. 1 scoring offense in the country in a game between top-ranked teams. Playing safety as the last line of defense against the most explosive offense in college football is certainly a tricky task, even for the most experienced of players.
dawgnation.com
Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service
The University of Georgia announced on Monday that it will honor legendary coach and athletic director Vince Dooley with a celebration of life service. The event, open to the public, is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The celebration will be held in Stegeman Coliseum, with the clear bag policy in effect.
Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
FOX Carolina
Walhalla head coach Padgett Johnson not paid to lead Razorbacks
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Padgett Johnson begins his day at Johnson Electric Company. “My father started the business in 1965, and then I’ve worked here in some capacity since I was 12 years old.” Padgett Johnson, owner/President of Johnson Electric Company, said. He exchanges the hard hat...
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens office manager Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden who hosted by the Crime on the Record podcast during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
