BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 20 points, Justyn Mutts had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Virginia Tech beat Lehigh 78-52. Virginia Tech scored the opening nine points of the game, all by Mutts and Grant Basile, as Lehigh missed its first five shots. Pedulla made Virginia Tech’s third 3-pointer of the first half to extend the lead to 43-25. Pedulla had a game-high 16 points in the half and Mutts added 12. The Hokies closed the game on a 12-4 run for its largest lead of 26. Basile added 11 points and eight rebounds for Virginia Tech. Mutts, who was unavailable in the opener because of an NCAA-mandated one-game suspension, was 6 of 8 from the field but just 3 of 7 at the stripe.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO