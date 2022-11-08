Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory. The loss dealt a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series. Nix returned after Henry’s field goal and got the Ducks to the Washington 38, but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies won in Eugene for the first time since 2016. Washington is 8-2. Oregon is 9-2.
wcn247.com
Gulbranson's 3 total TDs help Oregon St. beat Cal 38-10
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers’ defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory over California. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game. Damien Martinez had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards on 23 carries. Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 passes for 137 yards, and is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers’ starting quarterback. A week after scoring 35 points in a loss at USC, the Bears (3-7, 1-6 conference) were limited to 156 total yards and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. The Bears fell out of bowl consideration with a sixth straight loss.
wcn247.com
Travis leads No. 25 Florida State past Syracuse 38-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3, the Orange's fourth straight loss. Travis scored on a 3-yard run to cap the Seminoles' first possession, then hit Malik McClain for a 15-yard touchdown and Johnny Wilson for a 24-yard score late in the second. Kentron Poitier caught a 5-yard TD pass early in the third and Travis caught a 2-yard strike from tight end Wyatt Rector. Quarterback Garrett Shrader returned for Syracuse after missing six straight quarters with an undisclosed injury and was unable to generate anything.
Comments / 0