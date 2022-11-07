ASSOCIATE/SENIOR ASSOCIATE – SOUTHEAST ASIA

The Asia Group, LLC is now accepting applications on a rolling basis for an Associate or Senior Associate to join our Washington, D.C. office.

The Asia Group (“TAG”) is a strategic and capital advisory firm that positions clients – ranging from Fortune 100 multinationals to innovative startups – for success in established and emerging markets across the Indo-Pacific region. Our diverse team possesses decades of government and private sector experience with a work ethos that emphasizes teamwork, collegiality, creativity, entrepreneurialism, and mentorship.

The Associate or Senior Associate will serve as an integral member of TAG’s Southeast Asia practice. The role will involve supporting clients across multiple sectors including energy, technology, e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and logistics. A strong candidate will have a deep understanding of the political systems of multiple Southeast Asian countries and a strong grasp of business fundamentals and the region’s complex regulatory and trade environment. The ideal candidate will also demonstrate experience and/or interest in broader regional policy dynamics, U.S. relations in the region, and diplomatic institutions. This position may entail domestic and international travel, and includes upward growth and promotion potential.

Responsibilities Include:

Supporting service delivery for one or more of the firm’s clients;

Conducting thorough and meticulous industry, political, and policy research and analysis;

Drafting executive memos, reports, PowerPoint presentations, briefing materials and other written products for external (client) and internal (TAG) consumers related to geopolitical, trade, investment, and security trends in Southeast Asia;

Assisting with business development, including market and corporate research and analysis;

Supporting day-to-day client communications and deliverables;

Tracking market and industry developments impacting client interests;

Providing logistical, travel, and event support for client engagements in Washington, DC and, as needed, in the region; and

Participating in events on TAG’s behalf with industry associations, think tanks, and similar institutions.

Required Experience and Qualifications:

MA, JD, LLM, MBA or equivalent academic/practice experience related to Indo-Pacific economic, political, and policy issues;

For the Associate role, at least 2 years of relevant work experience, preferably including in a client-servicing industry, government relations, or government experience;

Outstanding research, analytical, and writing skills with strong attention to detail;

Knowledge of and passion for political and economic issues in Southeast Asia;

Strong internal drive with the desire to excel in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word and PowerPoint); and

Positive, professional attitude with a willingness to work hard and be a team player.

Preferred Qualifications:

Demonstrated expertise in several Southeast Asian markets;

On-the-ground experience in at least one Southeast Asian market;

Language skills in one or more regional languages ( desired, not required ); and

); and Ability to leverage a network of pertinent relationships in-region and in Washington D.C.

All interested and qualified candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to careers@theasiagroup.com and complete the relevant application forms at https://theasiagroup.com/careers/.