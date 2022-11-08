ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Georges Niang, Sixers discuss big shooting night in home win over Suns

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers came away with a much-needed 100-88 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday behind a big defensive effort and a boost from Joel Embiid.

They also received a career night from Georges Niang.

Niang knocked down seven 3s, which tied a career high, and he had 21 points, three shy of his career high. He shot 4-for-6 on 3s in the fourth quarter to help the Sixers put this one away.

“Forget Joel, tonight’s about Georges Niang,” laughed Tobias Harris. “Let me talk about Georges because he had a heck of a night for us. Early in that fourth quarter with that second unit, the game’s about timely shots when you have a lead and a team is trying to make a run.”

There was a stretch in the fourth quarter where the Suns cut a double-digit deficit to single digits and appear poised to overtake the Sixers. However, Niang put a stop to all of it.

“I thought Georges time after time throughout the game, especially early in the fourth quarter, was able to make big shots for us to move it from six points to nine, seven to 10, things of that nature which deflates the other team from time to time,” Harris added.

A shooter like Niang thrives off ball movement. The ball moving for Philadelphia on the offensive end allowed him to get open looks and he took advantage of them.

“I just think we are growing as a team,” said Niang. “When the ball is hopping, I think we are at our best having teams in rotation, driving bad closeouts, and kicking out. Not too many teams want to close, be driven in again, and having to close out. When we do that as a team and the ball is hopping, we look really good.”

Niang put up 10 triples which is exactly the type of number the Sixers want to see from The Minivan. He is an elite 3-point shooter and Philadelphia wants to see him take advantage of the easy looks he was able to come up with on the night.

“They were playing a lot of zone,” said coach Doc Rivers. “They were sagging in a lot, and we just told our guys are drawn kick and find Georges, Tobias, just our shooters and I thought Joel did a great job, but everyone did. Georges is gonna shoot the ball. That’s why you have him in there. He’s an aggressive player and you want him to be that.”

The Sixers visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

