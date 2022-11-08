Arizona State women's basketball secures first win in Natasha Adair era vs. NAU

Arizona State women’s basketball opened its first game under head coach Natasha Adair Monday against Northern Arizona.

The Sun Devils trailed the Lumberjacks throughout the fourth quarter and held the lead three times in the final stretch.

ASU junior Jaddan Simmons' two free throws with 20 seconds remaining gave ASU the edge, while three consecutive missed shots from NAU sealed the 69-68 win for ASU.

Standout performers

Simmons was the only returning starter in the starting five and led in her expanded role. Simmons finished with 22 points.

Forward Meg Newman played in her first game with ASU after missing her freshman season with an ACL injury. Newman grabbed 11 rebounds, including six defensive boards.

Key plays

Simmons tallied three blocks, including two consecutive blocks in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

A defensive rebound from Treasure Hunt gave way to a speedy layup from Trayanna Crisp to give ASU a boost in the final minute of the game.

Newman secured a missed jumper from NAU guard Regan Schenck in the final second of the game and earned the win for ASU.

Key quotes

"Today, I was going in calm and confident," Jaddan Simmons said. "Last year, I didn't have the best confidence, but this year, I'm going to try and build it up and continue."

"This last year has been really meaningful for me and it really made me recognize that we play sports for something a lot bigger than ourselves," Meg Newman said. "I'm so grateful to be playing with Jaddan and grateful to be playing with all 13 of my teammates. To be a Sun Devil means a lot to me."

"To finish this out, we had to get three stops on defense and get a key rebound to win the game," ASU head coach Natasha Adair said. "As a coach, I'm going to take that all day."

Up next

ASU will host Grambling State on Friday at 2:30 p.m. as part of a basketball educational partnership between the Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

