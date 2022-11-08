TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near SE 35th and SE Croco Rd. to check their security cameras after an overnight robbery. The armed robbery happened at a home in the 3500 block of SE Croco Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8. The sheriff’s office said a man was robbed at gunpoint by what he believed to be two men. The victim told deputies he did not get a good look at the suspects as they left the home.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO