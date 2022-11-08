Read full article on original website
KEVN
Journey Museum and Learning Center pays tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Journey Museum and Learning Center hosted a presentation Friday afternoon, to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood. The Flood Heroes presentation discussed the specific responses of first responders to the Flood and the individuals who risked their lives to save others during the horrific event that took 238 lives in a span of 12 hours.
KEVN
Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
KEVN
Cornerstone Rescue Mission works to provide services for the homeless community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shelter and food. They are basic necessities. But not everyone has those basic needs met, despite organizations supporting the homeless community. When temperatures drop below freezing people retreat to the warmth and coziness of their homes, but not everyone has that luxury. The homeless community faces additional difficulties during the winter when the chance of hypothermia and freezing to death is greater.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
KEVN
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Black Hills violinist is preparing for the next level of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition. After taking the first chair in the South Dakota competition, Karina Carley will participate at the division level. But with winning comes practice. “The first...
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
kelo.com
Rapid City man indicted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder, Assault with a Dangerous. Weapon to a Child, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Child, and Child Abuse. Noah Virgil White Lance, III, age 33, pleaded not...
KEVN
Local U.S. Submarine Veterans take float to Veterans Day parade for 13th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Veterans Day the VFW hosts a parade in downtown Rapid City. One of the floats has been in the parade since 2009 and honors the submariners. Both Don Hix and Jim Copeland are submarine veterans. The two have been taking the submarine to parades in the Black Hills area for thirteen years, with a group of other veterans. The group of U.S submarine veterans formed to honor the ‘Thresher’ submarine that sunk in 1963. The two veterans agreed the loss was devastating; now the submariners are a close-knit group.
KEVN
Belle Fourche bridge dedicated to fallen hero
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To most people, it’s just a bridge. But one Belle Fourche family has a reason to take a little more pride in it. The bridge is located near the Round Up grounds is dedicated to Lelund Morris Kahler. He was drafted into the military in 1968 when he was 22 years old. Kahler earned 18 medals during his time in Vietnam, but died in April of 1969.
KEVN
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
KEVN
HealthWatch: Preventing overdoses in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An increasing number of people are being hospitalized due to accidental overdoses. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips on how you can keep your children safe. “No matter you’re feeling on legalized marijuana in South Dakota or if you yourself use...
KEVN
RC Stevens advances to state with SODAK 16 win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2019, the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team has earned a spot in the SDHSAA State Tournament, taking down Sioux Falls Roosevelt in five sets. Ben Burns has highlights from the SODAK 16 battle.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
KEVN
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
KEVN
Rapid City golf season indicative of fall weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Looking back at the main season, March through October, duffers increasingly trekked to their favorite Rapid City golf course. Meadowbrook Golf Course saw increased numbers of linksters in seven of the eight months as compared to numbers during the 2021 season. Golfer numbers for March to October totaled 27,437, compared to 26,349 for the same period in 2021. Only April saw a reduction in golf numbers.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City gets ready for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
KELOLAND TV
Women sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities. Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KEVN
More than 3 million youth use tobacco products
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A study released by the FDA and CDC, found that nationwide more than 3 million middle and high school students use tobacco products. It’s unsafe for adolescents to use any form of tobacco, as the products contain nicotine which is highly addictive and harmful to their brains. Additionally, those who use nicotine when they’re young, face an increased risk for future addiction to other drugs.
KEVN
Mines looks to send senior class out with a win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. On Saturday the 6-4 Hardrockers wrap up the season by hosting Chadron State. Kickoff is at noon over at O’Harra Stadium.
