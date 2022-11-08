ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Pete Carroll reveals surprising Geno Smith change

After a relatively slow start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things are finally starting to click for the team, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have won their past four games and have scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games. Part of...
Beenken family gets football trip of a lifetime to Munich

As the Seahawks and Bucs prepare for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany, the NFL and Germany's Bundesliga are commemorating the milestone by awarding two families all-expenses paid trips to Munich. For the Beenken family of Provo, Utah, the chance to enjoy this historic game in person is not only the trip of a lifetime - it's also a celebration of something that transcends football.
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including Bills QB Josh Allen's elbow injury and whether you should be making plans accordingly. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 10 matchups and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
More Data, Collaboration Building a Safer Game in the NFL and Beyond

Much like NFL teams develop new on-field strategies to keep them ahead of the competition, the NFL continues to build a safer game through new and innovative technologies. The League announced the expansion of its partnership with top Division 1 university football programs to outfit athletes with novel mouthguard sensors to collect data from on-field head impacts. The information collected will inform its effort to decrease concussions and, more broadly, reduce all head impacts.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 10 sleepers

Week 10. The Week We Made Contact. Or something. Maybe it's because the double-digit weeks have an effect on my mental state. Or maybe it's because I spent too much time scrolling the sci-fi section of Prime Video (watch Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET!). Either way, we've crossed a Rubicon in the season.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and also give their thoughts on the new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday. Next, the pair break down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Dolphins at Bears and Vikings at Commanders. Following that, the pair touch on five more games.
NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts

The NFL announced an expansion of its partnership with top research universities to collect data from on-field head impacts – through novel mouthguard sensors – to augment injury reduction efforts at the professional and collegiate level, including through rules changes and the development of higher-performing equipment. Joining the program this year are universities Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt.
