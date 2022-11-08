Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll's perceived wristband dig
Earlier this week, Carroll seemed to take a jab at his former longtime quarterback in Seattle when giving praise to Smith, who has guided the team to a surprising 6-3 record this fall. "If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help," the coach told Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll reveals surprising Geno Smith change
After a relatively slow start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things are finally starting to click for the team, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have won their past four games and have scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games. Part of...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 most explosive rushers: Bears QB Justin Fields leads group
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 explosive rushers heading into Week 10. Before we...
NFL
Beenken family gets football trip of a lifetime to Munich
As the Seahawks and Bucs prepare for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany, the NFL and Germany's Bundesliga are commemorating the milestone by awarding two families all-expenses paid trips to Munich. For the Beenken family of Provo, Utah, the chance to enjoy this historic game in person is not only the trip of a lifetime - it's also a celebration of something that transcends football.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?
At the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sports...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including Bills QB Josh Allen's elbow injury and whether you should be making plans accordingly. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 10 matchups and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
NFL
More Data, Collaboration Building a Safer Game in the NFL and Beyond
Much like NFL teams develop new on-field strategies to keep them ahead of the competition, the NFL continues to build a safer game through new and innovative technologies. The League announced the expansion of its partnership with top Division 1 university football programs to outfit athletes with novel mouthguard sensors to collect data from on-field head impacts. The information collected will inform its effort to decrease concussions and, more broadly, reduce all head impacts.
NFL
RB Index, Week 10: Jets' Michael Carter among NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout
Several running backs seem poised to step into bigger roles as we head into the second half of the 2022 NFL season. Here are four guys I expect to break out over the next couple months:. As a rookie in 2021, Carter led the Jets with 964 scrimmage yards. Yet,...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 10 sleepers
Week 10. The Week We Made Contact. Or something. Maybe it's because the double-digit weeks have an effect on my mental state. Or maybe it's because I spent too much time scrolling the sci-fi section of Prime Video (watch Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET!). Either way, we've crossed a Rubicon in the season.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason
Each week in the 2022 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. The Week 10 pecking order is below. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL
Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and also give their thoughts on the new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday. Next, the pair break down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Dolphins at Bears and Vikings at Commanders. Following that, the pair touch on five more games.
NFL
Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll: 'We won a lot of games' without a wristband
Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ruffled some feathers when he mentioned that Geno Smith wearing a wristband with the play-call sheet has helped smooth the offense. Russell Wilson, the Seahawks starting quarterback the previous decade, was asked about the comments Wednesday. "I don't know exactly what...
NFL
NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts
The NFL announced an expansion of its partnership with top research universities to collect data from on-field head impacts – through novel mouthguard sensors – to augment injury reduction efforts at the professional and collegiate level, including through rules changes and the development of higher-performing equipment. Joining the program this year are universities Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt.
