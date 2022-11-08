ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Township, PA

Canisius tops St. Bonaventure in overtime 84-80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson scored 19 points apiece, Tahj Staveskie scored nine in overtime and Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 84-80 on Saturday night. Long had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Henderson added six assists. The Bonnies (1-1) were led by Daryl Banks III, who recorded 22 points.
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An election win for abortion supporters in Kentucky will be tested this week when the state’s Supreme Court considers the state's abortion ban. It’s the first legal test for abortion rights after midterm elections in which voters across the country came down on the side of keeping abortion legal. Supporters in Kentucky say the high court should consider the failure of a proposed amendment that would have ensured there was no right to abortion in the constitution. Supporters in Michigan and Vermont are hoping that Democratic majorities in legislatures will further protections for abortion.
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.
