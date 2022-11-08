ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame breakdown: Talking about A&M's 2022 recruiting class

There's no sense at this point in doing my usual post game breakdown of the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn last night, a game that officially ended Texas A&M's bowl hopes and put them in the SEC cellar after starting the season in the top ten. There's also not a lot of sense at this point in taking much of a look at A&M's next opponent in UMass, a team that should be hopelessly outmatched versus the Aggies from a personnel standpoint and won't provide us with much of a measuring stick on where the program really stands.
247Sports

WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game

Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
