The next-generation of retail marketing is about quality reach
Marketers have long relied on the belief that retaining and upselling an existing customer is easier and more cost-efficient than a net new acquisition. However, between today’s challenging economic headwinds, dwindling data landscape and heavily saturated retail market, that adage may no longer prove entirely accurate. Brand loyalty is under greater threat than ever, and retail marketers have made filling their funnel a priority as they strive to ensure long-term growth.
A tale of two DTC pioneers: How Allbirds and Warby Parker’s earnings diverge
With slumping demand, supply chain snags and decades-high inflation, it’s been a challenging year to jump into the markets. Many companies, from Chime to Instacart, have chosen to delay their IPOs amid economic uncertainty. For those that filed in 2021, their first years as public companies required some adaptation and recalculation.
"Regular" People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like, And Whew, I'm Shocked
"One of my best friends became a multimillionaire. In school, we spent hours hanging out and listening to Tupac in his Ford Taurus. Now he owns an international business and is rich enough that he paid for 30 of his friends to go to the Maldives for a birthday party."
