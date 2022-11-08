ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Gamecocks to face Tennessee in prime time

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghw5U_0j2aPkPY00

The South Carolina Gamecocks continue their “Orange Crush” regular season-ending stretch when they host the No. 5/5 Tennessee Volunteers in the final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick at either 7 pm on ESPN or at 7:30 pm on SEC Network. The final decision will be made following the games of Nov. 12.

The Vols hold a 28-10-2 advantage in the all-time series, but just a 10-7-2 lead when the game has been played in Columbia. UT has won the last three in the series, including a 45-20 win in Knoxville last season.

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) travels to Gainesville this Saturday for a 4 pm date with the Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC). Meanwhile, Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) has a noon home game scheduled against the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gray's fire helps extinguish Clemson

South Carolina had a warrior in the paint on Friday night and he was doing battle against an unexpected foe. Maybe lost in the shuffle with the comings and goings off of last year’s roster was Josh Gray, but he played a pivotal role for the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 60-58 victory over Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers

Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Star ‘Day-To-Day’ With Injury

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston exited Tennessee’s, 74-65, victory over UMass Thursday night with an injury and didn’t return. The Lady Vols released a statement on Horston’s status Friday as they prepare to face Indiana Monday. “Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Florida

The South Carolina football team is looking for its third straight SEC road win for the first time since the 2011 season, which included victories over Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee. This stretch would include Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida, should the Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) be able to go on the road and take down the eight-point favorite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanBuzz

As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric

Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
spoonuniversity.com

"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students

The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FORT MILL, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking Nicole

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Nicole and the weather impacts on the Midlands. The impacts on us here in the Midlands start Thursday afternoon and end Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy