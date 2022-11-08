ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here’s what we will — and won’t — know election night in Georgia midterms.

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

Today is Election Day for the Georgia midterms and many Georgians are wondering how fast we will have answers on who won.

Here’s how it all works.

What we will know on election night in Georgia

There will be coverage of election results all day, but those will be approximate results. Advanced voting results will be released after the polls close at 7 p.m.

“Instead of having to wait ‘til 7 p.m. on election night for the larger counties, especially, to begin shutting down and printing the advanced voting scanner tapes that take several minutes to print, they can go ahead and do that during the day,” said Georgia elections director Blake Evans . “Which means at 7 p.m., they should have all their advance voting results ready to go and be released by 7:30 or so.”

Typically, larger races will not be “called” on election night, especially in high stakes or close races, similar to the one we are seeing in Georgia right now.

It’s also possible for any race with more than two candidates to go to a runoff. Candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote in order to win. If no candidate receives more than 50%, the top two vote-getters will head to a Dec. 6 runoff election.

What won’t you know?

You won’t know the official results on election night.

According to Georgia Vote411 , “Official results are not available on Election Day. Election officials are working around the clock to count an unprecedented number of ballots, and it’s essential that they take the time to make sure every vote is counted.”

What’s the difference between official results and certified results?

All official results will be uploaded to the Secretary of State’s website as they roll in; and as the month goes on, the votes will go through an audit.

After the audit, the Secretary of State will ensure all votes have been counted with utmost accuracy and all votes will be certified. The certified results will be released on Nov. 25.

Today is the last day to vote and voting on Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check your polling place on Georgia.gov .

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
