ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-8-2022]

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
92Q
92Q
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIeQ2_0j2aPTM500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTuTd_0j2aPTM500

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Jully Bos Elegant Styles

Business Description: “Jully Bos Elegant Styles Offers the best in African Style Fashion from dresses, prom and wedding attire for men and women, to accessories.”

Business Website: https://jullybos.com/

Organic Facial Experience Medical Day Spa

Business Description: “Loving the natural you.”

Business Website: https://organicfacialexperience.com/

Geek’d Up Treats

Business Description: ‘We Take Food & Treats and Teach.”

Business Contact: IG: GEEKD_UP_TREATS FB: GEEK’D UP TREATS

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

The post Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-8-2022] appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
92Q

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Is Tired of People Eating off His Black Ink Table, Krystal Quits

Is Ceaser a good businessman, or is he just a BIG HATER? The post ‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Is Tired of People Eating off His Black Ink Table, Krystal Quits appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post ‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Is Tired of People Eating off His Black Ink Table, Krystal Quits appeared first on 92 Q.
TEXAS STATE
92Q

92Q

514
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy