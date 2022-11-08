ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over...
NBC Sports

Flyers lose to Giroux's Senators, lose a winger to injury in 2nd period

Claude Giroux returned to the Wells Fargo Center and helped the Senators hand the Flyers a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center. Giroux received a video tribute and lengthy standing ovation before the game. He then assisted two of Ottawa's goals as the Flyers suffered their second straight loss.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
