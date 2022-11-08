The Flyers lost badly Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center with a 5-1 decision to the Stars. They allowed two power play goals, a shorthanded goal and two at even strength. The Flyers (7-6-2) are 0-4-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets. They lost to the Senators, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at home.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO