Two indie media agencies tackle e-commerce in distinct ways, including via Amazon, Shopify, for a more full-funnel sync with consumers

Twitter reportedly laid off the majority of its contract employees on Sunday, offering no advance notice for some 4,400 staff. The cull affected workers on the site’s content moderation and core infrastructure departments—and, according to one manager who spoke with Platformer, the platform’s “child safety workflows.” According to sources who spoke with the outlet, employees only realized they had been shortchanged when they were unable to login to their emails or company Slack channels. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 4. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.” Musk reportedly shared with staff that filing for bankruptcy is not out of the question, as advertisers flee the site over political and corporate impersonation scandals.Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned.— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022 Read it at CNBC

33 MINUTES AGO