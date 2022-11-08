Two indie media agencies tackle e-commerce in distinct ways, including via Amazon, Shopify, for a more full-funnel sync with consumers

Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
How brands are leveraging TikTok’s tools and data to reach new audiences
Despite being one of the hottest apps on the planet, not every business has mastered the power and reach of TikTok ads for boosting engagement and sales. While becoming a social media star isn’t for everyone, making a brand accessible and known on social media is a fast, inexpensive way to grow engagement with a very large and relevant audience.
Digiday
Why this financial company worked with NBC Universal to launch its ad featuring comedian Trey Kennedy
Kasasa, a startup financial institution, is getting creative with its messaging after regulation reshaped how it can market to consumers to attract new customers. In its 60 second ad, this contest aims to raise brand awareness with new customers and shed light on why trust and connection are so important in the financial and banking industries. The ad featuring comedian Trey Kennedy is running on NBC Network as well as its streaming platform Peacock. The two parties did not say their financial agreement.
Digiday
Will sustainability efforts introduce a ‘green levy’ into the ad tech tax?
Earlier this week the United Nations’ latest Climate Change Conference, or Cop 27, kicked off in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, a stark reminder (if any added) that all industries must play their part and reduce their carbon emissions for a better, shared future. While the message is hard to deny,...
Mobile Gaming: How to Spot Misleading Ads Before Downloading the App
Some game manufacturers run these ads because that's what gets clicks and downloads. But the practice has resulted in many frustrated gamers, who don't realize they were misled until after they download the app, set up an account, and start playing.
Digiday
Vox’s short-form video strategy has a money problem, but fulfills publisher’s ‘civic duty’
Vox Media’s video ambitions have been ongoing for a number of years now, but short-form, vertical video is still a nut the publisher has yet to crack from a revenue perspective. And yet, after a year-long hiatus from TikTok, Emily Anderson, vp of Vox Video & TV at Vox...
Twitter Suddenly Lays Off Thousands of Contract Workers Without Notice
Twitter reportedly laid off the majority of its contract employees on Sunday, offering no advance notice for some 4,400 staff. The cull affected workers on the site’s content moderation and core infrastructure departments—and, according to one manager who spoke with Platformer, the platform’s “child safety workflows.” According to sources who spoke with the outlet, employees only realized they had been shortchanged when they were unable to login to their emails or company Slack channels. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 4. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.” Musk reportedly shared with staff that filing for bankruptcy is not out of the question, as advertisers flee the site over political and corporate impersonation scandals.Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned.— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022 Read it at CNBC
Digiday
How BMW created a mixed reality brand experience where drivers get behind the wheel – wearing a VR headset
Everyone knows to keep their eyes on the road, but BMW created a way for drivers to actually be behind the wheel of a moving car while wearing a virtual reality headset that enhances the experience. Last week in Lisbon, Portugal, the German auto giant debuted a way for people...
