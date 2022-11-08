How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. The remnant low pressure system of what was Hurricane Nicole at one point will move north and east across New England early this weekend, bringing in stormy conditions for many. Showers will develop after sunset tonight, so any events for Veterans Day should be mainly dry. The showers become a steady heavy rain at times tonight, with even a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Temperatures also the big story with highs in the 60s and lows tonight only in the upper 50s, very balmy for the date.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO