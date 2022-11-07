St. John's beats Merrimack 97-72

David Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds in St. John’s 97-72 win over Merrimack on Monday night.

Montez Mathis added 16 points, Posh Alexander recorded 14 points and Joel Soriano had 12 points and 11 rebounds for St. John's.

Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Derkack added 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists.

St. John’s entered halftime up 51-30 and Jones scored a team-high 14 points after intermission.

NEXT UP

St. John’s next game is Saturday against Lafayette. Merrimack hosts Clark (Mass.) on Thursday.

