ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: UFC rising star Jack Della Maddalena reveals the shocking blow that gave him Australia's worst broken nose – and blasts welterweights for running scared from him: 'I can beat anyone in the division'

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Breakout UFC fighter Jack Della Maddalena is one of Australia's hottest prospects in combat sports - and he's got the scars to prove it.

The 26-year-old welterweight from Perth, who will be facing veteran Danny Roberts at UFC Fight Night 215 in Las Vegas on November 20, has only had two fights in the UFC - but he's won both by devastating knockout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYtQt_0j2aOmQb00
Breakout UFC fighter Jack Della Maddalena (pictured in his knockout win over Ramazan Emeev) is one of Australia's hottest combat sports prospects - and he's got the scars to prove it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YC544_0j2aOmQb00
Della Maddalena (pictured) hasn't lost a fight in six years and has been labelled 'special' by UFC boss Dana White - but when 'Della' first got into the sport of MMA he was on the receiving end of a brutal beating, resulting in his badly broken nose

Della Maddalena hasn't lost a fight in six years and has been labelled as 'special' by UFC boss Dana White - but when 'Della' first got into the sport of MMA he was on the receiving end of a brutal beating, resulting in his badly broken nose.

'I think it was a knee that really sent it,' Della Maddalena told Daily Mail Australia.

'It's pretty bad - I will get it fixed when I retire. I don't want to get it fixed now and then have to sit on the sidelines for three months while it heals.'

'The day I retire I will call up a nose specialist straight away,' he laughed.

Despite the rocky introduction to the sport, Maddalena persevered and has now put together 12 straight wins in MMA - finishing many of his fights ruthlessly in the first round.

Rather than slowly build his career, the West Aussie prefers to fight as often as he can - but lately he's finding it very hard to find a willing dance partner.

'I'm glad Danny accepted this fight. It's been hard finding a opponent. I was just waiting, everyone was saying no,' he said.

'Other fighters know I'm dangerous and aggressive and they will know they have been in a fight, so they don't want to fight. There's not a lot in it for them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0be453_0j2aOmQb00
Della Maddalena (pictured with new baby boy) is so dangerous that he's found it hard to find an opponent who will take him on

Della Maddalena is confident in his ability to take care of anybody in the UFC's stacked welterweight division.

'I look at the top 15 and definitely think I belong in there. I think I can give all of them a fight. I feel like I can beat a lot of them – if not all of them.

'I just need the opportunity.'

The redheaded striker's fan-friendly style of fighting is getting him a lot of attention, but Della Maddalena says it's not a fluke - he's always wanted to put his opponents away.

'Just look at all my fights, nearly all of them have been finishes,' says Della Maddalena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xy3yJ_0j2aOmQb00
Della Maddalena is confident in his ability to take care of anybody in the UFC's stacked welterweight division - saying he belongs in the top 15 and he believes he can beat any of them

'I like finishes. It secures the fight. It leaves no questions. I would personally prefer to clean someone up in 3 minutes than have a 15 minute war. I like removing people from the fight altogether.'

After Della Maddalena fights Roberts, he is keen to back up on home soil for UFC 284 in Perth - the first time the promotion has been back in Australia for the first time since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer, who was won of Northern Ireland's most successful competitors in the sport, dies unexpectedly at age 35

Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer has passed away suddenly at the age of 35. Farmer was regarded as one of Northern Ireland's greatest motorcyclists ever after his dominant period in the sport through the 2010's. The Northern Irish racer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National...
Daily Mail

'We had to back it': England star Abbie Ward defends ill-fated late lineout tactic as the Red Roses fell to a dramatic defeat against New Zealand in World Cup final... with the lock admitting the loss 'will stick with us'

England’s greatest strength faltered at the worst possible moment and lock Abbie Ward admitted she won’t forget her team’s crucial failed World Cup final line-out drive in a hurry. Simon Middleton’s Red Roses have used their strong set-piece and powerful pack in New Zealand to prove an...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Frazer Clarke insists professional boxing isn't all 'sunshine and rainbows' ahead of his fourth outing against Kamil Sokolowski - as the British heavyweight admits he suffers aching muscles, loneliness and tough weeks while in training camps

Frazer Clarke transitioned into professional boxing in December of last year after claiming a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, he says it's not all 'sunshine and rainbows like people think' in the big leagues. Clarke - who will take on Kamil Sokolowski in his fourth pro fight...
Daily Mail

England 52-13 Japan: Eddie Jones' side ease to victory scoring seven tries along the way... with Marcus Smith and Guy Porter crossing the line twice each as the hosts bounce back from shock defeat to Argentina

Owen Farrell paraded around the pitch with a giant samurai sword after the final whistle. It was presented to him by the opposition and it was symbolic of England’s victory, as they cut an underwhelming Japan team to shreds. Perhaps it will come in handy for Eddie Jones next...
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Daily Mail

'I can't wait to add the sixth star!': Brazil icon Pele tips the South American nation to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years... as he gives his 'vote of confidence' to the team to handle the pressure of being tournament favourites

Brazil great Pele has backed the team to live up to their billing as World Cup favourites and capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar, saying he has full confidence in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Tite. Brazil's squad was announced on Monday, and includes PSG star Neymar,...
Daily Mail

USA 1-2 Germany: USWNT loses its third straight game for the first time since 1993 as Megan Rapinoe's strike fails to inspire the team to victory at Fort Lauderdale

The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany on Thursday night for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium - home of Inter Miami CF - in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino takes a swipe at former side PSG as he claims the club 'signed too many players who needed to be number one' before his sacking in the summer - and says there is 'no manual' on how to cope with the 'complex job'

Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his old club for having too many big name players - making his time in charge of the French side difficult. Pochettino, now without a club, was in charge of PSG for just a season-and-a-half as he struggled to make his mark on the side.
Daily Mail

Top surgeon says Covid has sparked hair transplant boom after virus victims suffered hair loss and others got fed up of seeing their balding pates on WFH Zoom calls

A top brain surgeon told how he has launched a post-lockdown mission - to save Britain's men from going bald. Dr Ismail Ughratdar - who made his name performing pioneering neurosurgery while patients are awake - is using hair-raising techniques to help boost client's confidence and self-esteem. When he's not...
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits his side lack 'players of great quality' to challenge for the title after his stuttering team scraped past Leeds... as he AGAIN claims he needs more signings

Antonio Conte has hinted that he needs to add more quality to his Tottenham squad after seeing his side come out on top in a dramatic 4-3 win against Leeds on Saturday. Spurs fell behind three times to Jesse Marsch's side, but clawed their way back into the game thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur, before the Uruguayan midfielder netted a later winner with his second goal of the game.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Frazer Clarke says sparring with Tyson Fury's next opponent Derek Chisora, cruiserweight star Richard Riakporhe and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Delicious Orie has set him up for success against Kamil Sokolowski

Frazer Clarke has taken training to a whole new level ahead of his fourth professional fight and claims his sparring partners have helped prepare him for Kamil Sokolowski on Saturday night. Sokolowski is renowned for being one of the hardest opponents for newcomers to the heavyweight division and is expected...
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal had to fight off a sickness bug to seal Wolves victory after 'a few players' ate the same meal with Granit Xhaka was forced to come off... as he hails his squad for defying the odds to sit five points clear at the top

Mikel Arteta has admitted his Arsenal side had to fight off a sickness bug to seal a 2-0 victory over Wolves to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. A second-half double from Martin Odegaard was enough to win at Wolves, the Gunners' 12th victory in their first 14 games to become Christmas No1 – a position from which no Premier League side has failed to win the title.
Daily Mail

Jamie Redknapp hails 'influential' Martin Odegaard after his superb brace in Arsenal's win at Wolves and says the Norwegian is a difference maker... as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insists he is 'very hard to play against'

Jamie Redknapp has hailed the impact of Martin Odegaard this season and says he's become a massive influence on the Arsenal team. The Norwegian scored twice for the Gunners in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday that saw Mikel Arteta's men go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Daily Mail

'I know what I’m capable of and I won’t let it put me down': Ivan Toney celebrates a brace for Brentford in dramatic late win over Manchester City, after admitting missing England's World Cup squad was a 'disappointment'

Ivan Toney said he won't let the disappointment of missing out on Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad put him down after his sensational double earned Brentford a last-gasp win at Manchester City. Toney scored a first half header and then a 98th-minute winner for the Bees as they beat...
Daily Mail

Thomas Frank reveals Brentford's blueprint to stop Erling Haaland in their shock win at Man City as he claims their game-plan was to close down Kevin de Bruyne and starve the Norwegian forward of service

Thomas Frank offered the blueprint to stopping Erling Haaland after Brentford shocked Manchester City. Ivan Toney scored twice, including a 98th-minute winner, but Frank lavished praise on his back three for reducing 18-goal Haaland to one shot at the Etihad Stadium. Frank believes the secret was not focusing on the...
Daily Mail

'You're looking for forwards with that point of difference': Rio Ferdinand suggests that Tammy Abraham would have been a useful addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad... as he claims the Three Lions boss picked attackers with 'similar attributes'

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Tammy Abraham would have been a useful addition in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad. Southgate named his final list of 26 names on Thursday, ahead of the Three Lions kicking off their tournament against Iran on November 21. Abraham was left out by the...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy