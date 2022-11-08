Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite joins Evanston RoundTable’s board of directors
Former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite has joined the Evanston RoundTable’s board of directors, the publication announced Thursday. Braithwaite currently works as director of procurement, diversity and community engagement at Northwestern. A lifelong Evanston resident, he stepped down from City Council in July after representing the 2nd Ward for nearly 12 years.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
Daily Northwestern
Look and Listen: Bienen students’ parking lot practices
Welcome to Look and Listen: The Daily’s multimedia series where reporters bring together the sights and sounds of Evanston and the Northwestern community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected] or the audio editor at [email protected]. Until Chicago winter sets in, pedestrians on lakeside strolls...
Daily Northwestern
Faculty Senate discusses graduate unionization efforts, endorses OWF letter
Student Affairs Committee Chair and Feinberg Prof. Ana Maria Acosta updated senators on the Northwestern University Graduate Workers’ union drive at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Acosta said the committee recently met with NUGW leadership and deans from The Graduate School to learn how the University is responding to...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
Daily Northwestern
Woman-owned FlowersFlowers blossoms with floral arrangements for every occasion
Store owner Joanne Leiman said the reason Evanston residents should shop at FlowersFlowers is simple. “We’ve just got the best flowers in Evanston,” Leiman said. “They’re the highest quality and the most unique. I’m biased, but our designs are the best as well.”. FlowersFlowers has...
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
Cook County Election Results
Cook County races being decided Tuesday include board president, sheriff and several referendums. All Election 2022 Results Here
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin high school goes into lockdown after student stabbed in the back
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A student in southern Wisconsin was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a fellow classmate in the back. The Mount Pleasant Police Department released information about a reported stabbing at Case High School. A student was reportedly stabbed in the back by another student.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern hosts NCAA Tournament for first time in program history
For the past three years, the word “host” has been written on coach Tracey Fuchs’ office whiteboard. Even amid successful Big Ten seasons and a national championship run, the word was never erased, as No. 3 Northwestern had not earned a high enough seed to host the tournament’s opening rounds. Now, the Wildcats (17-4, 5-3 Big Ten) are getting their chance.
