Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite joins Evanston RoundTable’s board of directors

Former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite has joined the Evanston RoundTable’s board of directors, the publication announced Thursday. Braithwaite currently works as director of procurement, diversity and community engagement at Northwestern. A lifelong Evanston resident, he stepped down from City Council in July after representing the 2nd Ward for nearly 12 years.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Look and Listen: Bienen students’ parking lot practices

Welcome to Look and Listen: The Daily’s multimedia series where reporters bring together the sights and sounds of Evanston and the Northwestern community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected] or the audio editor at [email protected]. Until Chicago winter sets in, pedestrians on lakeside strolls...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Faculty Senate discusses graduate unionization efforts, endorses OWF letter

Student Affairs Committee Chair and Feinberg Prof. Ana Maria Acosta updated senators on the Northwestern University Graduate Workers’ union drive at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Acosta said the committee recently met with NUGW leadership and deans from The Graduate School to learn how the University is responding to...
EVANSTON, IL
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
WGN News

Cook County Election Results

Cook County races being decided Tuesday include board president, sheriff and several referendums. All Election 2022 Results Here
Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern hosts NCAA Tournament for first time in program history

For the past three years, the word “host” has been written on coach Tracey Fuchs’ office whiteboard. Even amid successful Big Ten seasons and a national championship run, the word was never erased, as No. 3 Northwestern had not earned a high enough seed to host the tournament’s opening rounds. Now, the Wildcats (17-4, 5-3 Big Ten) are getting their chance.
EVANSTON, IL

