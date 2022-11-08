Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Jones sisters faced each other in WPIAL final
MOON TWP — For a parent, it was picturesque and a predicament, all at once. In the case of Blaine and Shannyn Jones, it was so much more so the former than the latter. The Bridgeville couple watched from the UPMC Events Center stands as their daughters, North Catholic’s Sydnei and South Fayette’s Madisyn, stood on opposite sides of the volleyball net last Saturday afternoon.
Online Rocket
Rock rugby advances to Midwest Championships
The men’s rugby club at Slippery Rock University competed in the Allegheny Rugby Union’s Small College Championship on Saturday, defeating Franciscan University 22-12 and advancing to the Midwest Championships. Franciscan spent much of the first half defending their try zone, but it was not until 27 minutes into...
Online Rocket
The Rock survives Edinboro
Every ranked team is due for an upset or at least a scare once a year. This year, Edinboro proved to be that scare for Rock football. The Nov. 5 fight lasted all 60 minutes of the game, and at the end, The Rock escaped with an ugly 28-21 win. Edinboro had been known for pulling out upsets that disrupted the course of a season. They pulled off the shocking win over Indiana (Pa.) on the road one season ago and were looking to do the same thing in Slippery Rock.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
National Letter of Intent period begins: Numerous local high school soccer players make college commitments official
In addition to all of the busy postseason happenings going on in college and high school soccer in our region, today (November 9, 2022) is also the start or the initial date of the National Letter of Intent period for high school seniors to be signing for 2022-23 with intent for enrollment in 2023-24.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Birdie feels pain of Westmoreland County teams in WPIAL football playoffs
An ice pack on his peanut-sized head, the Birdie limped into work Monday morning like a defensive back who had just been beaten on a go route. “Ugh,” the high school football expert said as he took a sip of pickle juice. “I feel like the end of times.”
cardiachill.com
Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign with Panthers during early signing period
The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions amongst the fan base, looks like there is more good news ahead. All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the...
Pittsburgh Panrs
Fisher Signs Highest Rated Class in Program History
PITTSBURGH -- Head Coach Dan Fisher has signed the highest rated incoming class in program history today, securing commitments from four top-ranked recruits to the 2023 class. All four student-athletes are rated in the Top 70 in their class, according to prepvolleyball.com resulting in the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the nation.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
lbmjournal.com
At 84 Lumber, a veteran’s rise to leadership
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — After 24 years as an 84 Lumber associate, John Vincent still leans on his military career experience to problem solve, lead, and manage his team. Vincent spent six years in the Infantry, serving as an E-5 Team member, Team Leader, and ultimately, Squad Leader. His assignments included serving in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and the Multinational Force and Observers, based in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
Tarentum Army veteran gets new roof donated
Just a day before Veterans Day, Army veteran Kenneth Snead got help with a new roof on his Tarentum home that he said was desperately needed. “I actually was looking at not staying here and moving, finding a different location if I couldn’t get the roof repaired,” said Snead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
Spirit Airlines to cut flights from Arnold Palmer Regional to Ft. Lauderdale
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is marketing itself to other low-cost carriers as Spirit Airlines told officials it will be halting its flights from the Unity area to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 5. Spirit’s decision leaves Orlando as the sole destination for commercial flights from the airport near Latrobe, where...
Portion of Pittsburgh's Liberty Avenue to close for Veterans Day parade
A portion of Liberty Avenue will be closed Friday morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Veterans Day Parade, city officials said. Liberty Avenue will be closed between 10th and 26th streets starting at 9 a.m. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will march from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue to...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
