Fargo Shanley MVP QB Michael Rostberg Joins Flag Sports Saturday
Shanley Deacons star quarterback and St. Thomas football commit Michael Rostberg joined Flag Sports Saturday! He discussed the dominating Deacon performance in Friday's Dakota Bowl XXX victory and his excitement for his future at St. Thomas.
NDSU LB Logan Kopp Discusses Making An Impact Early In His Bison Career
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with Redshirt Freshman LB Logan Kopp. They discussed his early impacts on the Bison defense and previewed the Southern Illinois game.
NDSU Wrestling Is Ranked No. 19 In The Week 1 NWCA Coaches Poll
The North Dakota State wrestling team is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since January 9, 2019. The Bison came in ranked at No. 19 in the Week 1 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Wrestling Coaches Top 25 poll. Last Friday in the season opener...
Netting comes down at Suite Shots in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Icy conditions and wind is responsible for taking the netting down at Fargo's newest golf facility. Suite Shots said in a Facebook post Thursday that the break-away clips operated properly, bringing the nets down to prevent severe damage. The first "break away" happened early in the winter,...
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
11-10-22 Thursdays with Tony
10:23 - Shawn Dobberstein Executive Director at Hector International Airport joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been...
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
11-11-22 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Friday November 11th, 2022. Jay Thomas was live on location celebrating Veteran's Day at the West Fargo VFW.
Four North Dakota counties experiencing power outages following Thursday winter storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Hundreds of homes are without power in four North Dakota counties following Thursday's brutal winter storm. First responders were deployed to Dickey, Sargent, Ransom, and Richland counties to assist families and businesses. Officials with the Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative say 670 customers were affected, and that it might take several days or even a week before power is fully restored.
Weather causes comedian to reschedule Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- So much for laughs at Scheels Arena Friday night. Despite hopes to get on stage, comedian Bert Kreischer has announced that his scheduled show at the Scheels Arena in Fargo is being rescheduled. Winter weather is being described as the reason the show is being moved. Kreischer...
Activities and Events for Veteran's Day in Fargo-Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter weather moves out of the FM Metro, Veteran's Day celebrations are taking center stage. Below is a list of activities happening throughout Fargo-Moorhead Friday. They include:. Veterans Day program at the Fargo Air museum at 11:00am. Fargo VFW, and Fargo American Legion will be...
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
UPDATED: Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
Hector International Airport considering upwards of $300 Million in improvements in 10-year plan
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Hector International Airport is considering projects, upgrades, and renovations that could cost more than $300 million dollars. The numbers come from Shawn Dobberstein, Director of Fargo's Airport Authority. He says Hector International Airport has "well in excess" of $300 million dollars in capital improvements that would be implemented over the next 10 years.
Former Fargo Police Chief, Head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told to resign or be fired
(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who has ties to Fargo, may soon be out of a job. Multiple sources are reporting that Chris Magnus has been told to either resign or be fired from his post with the CBP. This comes in the wake of many highlighting issues at the Southern Border when it comes to illegal immigrants finding ways across, as well as drugs being moved across as well.
Fargo Airport Authority Director: We are looking at plans to build a parking garage
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport is considering plans to build a parking structure for travelers in our region. Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo's Airport Authority Director, joined WDAY Radio's Thursday's with Tony. He spoke about a proposed plan for a parking garage that could be built at Fargo's Airport. Dobberstein says the airport is considering updating their master plan construction project to include the parking garage, but it would come at a heavy cost.
11-10-22 The Coffee Club Hour 3
01:16 - Christopher Deery - Cass County Veterans Services - Operation Green Light. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club.
West Fargo City Commissioner expresses relief after voters approve sales tax hike
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing relief after voters approved a sales tax increase, with the additional funds going toward police and fire services. "We didn't want to keep increasing property taxes to pay for this, so that is why we came up with this idea of increasing sales tax instead. But of course not everybody is going to agree with that, so I think that's why it was a bit controversial and close. But I think it really was good that it passed," said City Commissioner Mandy George.
