Louisiana State

K945

The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History

Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

I-TEAM: DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters resigns amid agency’s recent deadly missteps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A resignation letter obtained by WAFB reveals new details as the head of the Department of Children and Family Services, Marketa Garner Walters, takes leave from her post less than a week after Scottie Hunter and the WAFB I-TEAM exposed the agency’s latest misstep which allowed 1-year-old Jarhei Paul to die on their watch October 31, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court judge has partially lifted the temporary restraining order that forced the closure of two adult stores in Shreveport and prevented another from opening. The court order signed Nov. 9 by Judge Ramon Lafitte allows Cindie’s #26 and Cindie’s Lingerie to resume...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College honored veterans Friday, Nov. 11 by unveiling a new monument. Students on campus spent the last few years creating the monument as a way to honor servicemen and women. This comes on the heels of BPCC being named a Top Ten...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

What you need to know about insurance school & changing careers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a new career path, you may want to try and insurance school. Shamus Germany with the ASG Insurance School joined KSLA on Friday, Nov. 11 to discuss the field. Germany has spent more than 20 years in management, 12 years as an entrepreneur and three years in the insurance sector.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022

Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Families of veterans pay respects at NWLA Veterans Cemetery

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many visited the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery and paid respect to fallen heroes on Friday, Nov. 11. Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, people go out to many events to honor their lost loved ones. One visitor shared her appreciation for her son and all the men and women who proudly served.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Everywarrior works like family, supporting all military personnel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, Everywarrior hosts The Feast: The Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast, so no warrior has to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. The nonprofit organization supports all military, active and former. Everywarrior is a nonprofit organization started by Founder and Director, Trey McGuire. While McGuire worked in a...
SHREVEPORT, LA

