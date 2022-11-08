Read full article on original website
KSLA
Researcher says ‘alarming’ amount of meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stunning discovery has been made in the City of Shreveport’s wastewater: large amounts of meth. Several experts claim it could be linked to a major part of Shreveport’s drug problem. LSU Shreveport Health Science’s Louisiana Addiction Research Center has been working on the research for about a year.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
KSLA
I-TEAM: DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters resigns amid agency’s recent deadly missteps
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A resignation letter obtained by WAFB reveals new details as the head of the Department of Children and Family Services, Marketa Garner Walters, takes leave from her post less than a week after Scottie Hunter and the WAFB I-TEAM exposed the agency’s latest misstep which allowed 1-year-old Jarhei Paul to die on their watch October 31, 2022.
KSLA
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court judge has partially lifted the temporary restraining order that forced the closure of two adult stores in Shreveport and prevented another from opening. The court order signed Nov. 9 by Judge Ramon Lafitte allows Cindie’s #26 and Cindie’s Lingerie to resume...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
KSLA
BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College honored veterans Friday, Nov. 11 by unveiling a new monument. Students on campus spent the last few years creating the monument as a way to honor servicemen and women. This comes on the heels of BPCC being named a Top Ten...
KSLA
What you need to know about insurance school & changing careers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a new career path, you may want to try and insurance school. Shamus Germany with the ASG Insurance School joined KSLA on Friday, Nov. 11 to discuss the field. Germany has spent more than 20 years in management, 12 years as an entrepreneur and three years in the insurance sector.
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
KSLA
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass will serve as executive director of her transition into office. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa Hutchinson. According to Sanders’ campaign team on Thursday,...
cenlanow.com
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
KSLA
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
KSLA
Families of veterans pay respects at NWLA Veterans Cemetery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many visited the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery and paid respect to fallen heroes on Friday, Nov. 11. Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, people go out to many events to honor their lost loved ones. One visitor shared her appreciation for her son and all the men and women who proudly served.
KSLA
$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
WWL-TV
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
KSLA
Everywarrior works like family, supporting all military personnel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, Everywarrior hosts The Feast: The Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast, so no warrior has to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. The nonprofit organization supports all military, active and former. Everywarrior is a nonprofit organization started by Founder and Director, Trey McGuire. While McGuire worked in a...
