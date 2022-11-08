Air Force women win opener at Denver behind balance, grit and free-throw shooting

Air Force women’s basketball won the opener behind balance, defense and accuracy from the free-throw line.

The Falcons took down Denver 67-63 on the road — a third-straight season-opening victory over the Pioneers for AFA — with a stat sheet filled from all directions, something they knew would be a necessity when replacing three cornerstone stars lost to graduation.

Junior Dasha MacMillan led with 13 points, senior Kamri Heath had 12 and senior Nikki McDonald poured in 10. In the first game without Riley Snyder, the program’s all-time leading scorer at the Division I level, the Falcons had at least five points from eight players.

In the first game without Mountain West leading rebounder Haley Jones, six players had at least four rebounds. McDonald led the way with seven.

And despite losing Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Cierra Winters, the Falcons had 11 steals (compared to seven for DU) and held the Pioneers to 35.1% from the field and 5-of-24 from 3-point range.

“I told them maybe Air Force is going to be OK, because the grit isn’t going anywhere,” coach Chris Gobrecht told Xtra Sports 1300 AM’s Ryan Kaufman in a postgame radio interview.

Point guard Jo Huntimer tied a career-high with eight assists.

“It’s good to get the first one,” McDonald told Kaufman.

Air Force introduced three freshmen. Faith Shelton scored six points with four rebounds and a blocked shot in 22 minutes. Emily Adams had six points, three rebounds and a steal in nine minutes. Milahnie Perry scored five points with four rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.

“I’m just very proud of their whole attitude,” Gobrecht said.

With the freshmen coming off the bench, Air Force’s reserves outscored Denver’s 17-6.

DU jumped to a 16-6 lead before Air Force worked its way to a 31-31 halftime tie on the strength of an 8-0 edge in second-chance points in the first quarter.

In the second half it was the Falcons’ free-throw shooting that kept the Pioneers at bay. The Falcons went 17-of-18 from the line, all in the third and fourth quarters.

Ally Haar led Denver with 19 points, while Mikayla Brandon had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.